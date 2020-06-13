Olivia Palermo’s Blazer & Crystal Slippers Make for a Dolled-Up Dog-Walking Look

Olivia Palermo celebrated her dog’s 15th birthday with a special outing yesterday.

The designer of the Olivia Palermo Collection stepped out in Brooklyn, N.Y., alongside her pet, Mr. Butler, whom she announced was celebrating a birthday on Instagram on Friday. The influencer opted for a dressy dog-walking ensemble, as she topped a white eyelet-cut dress with a plaid, blush-colored blazer.

Olivia Palermo takes her dog for a walk in Brooklyn, N.Y., June 12. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Olivia Palermo’s glittering mules. CREDIT: Splash News

The highlight of the already-standout look was Palermo’s choice of shoes: Her black satin mules featured glittering crystal accents in the form of a cross-foot strap and matching hang tassel. Made by Italian luxury brand Giannico, the Louis mules previously retailed for $774, but are now discounted down to $387 at Farfetch.com.

Palermo served as FN’s cover star for its September 2019 issue, when the 34-year-old chatted about her daring street style tastes and how that balances out with her preference of footwear.

“I really do find that with patterns, in general, it’s really important to just kind of play with it in the mirror — play with the different textures — because you’ll be pleasantly surprised,” she said in the interview.

As for shoes, the entrepreneur explained that she is accepting of all styles. “I love heels, and I love flats — you definitely need both,” she added. “Heels, of course, I love with a trouser, usually above the ankle. It tends to elongate my own silhouette, personally. But everybody has their own proportions that work best for them.”

Olivia Palermo poses with her dog, Mr. Butler. CREDIT: Rachell Smith

Palermo founded her eponymous brand this year and debuted the first collection for spring. The selection ranges from flowy blouses, dresses and tops to paper bag shorts and tailored trousers, all available at OliviaPalermo.com. The designer herself can oftentimes be spotted in pieces from her own line, as well as footwear options from Roger Vivier, Casadei and more.

