Olivia Munn Chooses Beige Shorts, Muscle Tee & Work Boots While Channeling Her Inner Adventurer

Olivia Munn looked every bit the female “Indiana Jones” as she went on a social distancing 40th birthday trip in nature.

In an image posted to her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 7, the “Dick Move” actress looked adventure-ready in a dark tan T-shirt, teamed with pale beige shorts. For footwear, she selected sturdy brown lace-up boots. She wore her hair down, accessorizing with a tan pack and aviator sunglasses, as she played with a chipmunk.

“Snow White ain’t got s**t on me,” she captioned the Instagram post. The photo was liked by more than 93,000 people within 21 hours, also receiving 730 comments.

In another image from the trip, Munn appeared to be clad in the same shoes as she scaled a rock. The “Newsroom” alum opted for another neutral-colored look, teaming her boots with olive green leggings and a brownish gray tank top.

She appeared to be in the same ensemble, sans shoes, in a video posted to her account on Tuesday. The clip showed Munn jumping off a cliff and into a body of water — letting out a “whoo” as she landed.

Munn also shared a peek inside her tent, where she dressed casually in a pale gray T-shirt with black bike shorts.

“Camping won’t be that hot they said. There’ll be so much to do they said,” she jokingly captioned the post.

Known for her style, Munn has over the years appeared front row at fashion shows for brands such as Michael Kors and Stella McCartney. When it comes to her typical off-duty style, Munn often can be found in casual styles, with past choices including Adidas high-tops, Fendi slip-ons and Rothy’s flats. For red carpet appearances, the former “Attack of the Show!” host favors high heels, having previously sported pairs from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Stella Luna and Christian Louboutin. She also has selected more affordable heels from Sam Edelman and Aldo.

