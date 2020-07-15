Olivia Munn’s Collared Crop Top, Capris and Neutral Sandals Make Her Look So Much Taller

Olivia Munn effortlessly extended her 5-foot-4 frame in her latest Instagram post.

Getting all dressed up for a virtual press day, the 40-year-old actress posed on the social media platform in a collared white crop top paired with high-waisted beige capris. For footwear, the “Love, Wedding Repeat” star selected nude ankle-strap sandals that showed off her pedicure. By nearly blending into Munn’s legs, the shoes created the illusion of additional height. The high-waisted pants also made her frame look longer, by blurring the line between legs and torso.

“Got dressed up for about 7 minutes today,” Munn captioned her post. The image racked up over 65,000 likes and more than 500 comments within the first 13 hours of being up on Munn’s Instagram page.

The ex-“Daily Show” correspondent put together her work-from-home look with the assistance of her stylist, Jessica Paster. A well-seasoned stylist, Paster also works with Aubrey Plaza, Emily Blunt, Nicole Scherzinger and Jennifer Coolidge, to name a few. In recent months, Paster has styled Munn in eye-catching looks from the likes of Alberta Ferretti, Atelier Versace and Cushnie.

The work-ready outfit was a departure from the casual ensemble Munn wore for a Monday Instagram post. The “Newsroom” alum sported a tie-dye T-shirt reading “Asian American Girl Club,” which she teamed with distressed gray shorts worn belted at the waist. She accessorized with hoop earrings and layered silver-tone necklaces.

When it comes to her typical off-duty style, Munn can frequently be found in casual styles, with past choices including Adidas high-tops, Fendi slip-on sneakers and Rothy’s flats. For red carpet appearances, the former “Attack of the Show!” host favors high heels, having previously sported pairs from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Stella Luna and Christian Louboutin. She also has selected more affordable heels from Sam Edelman and Aldo.

Known for her style, the A-lister has over the years appeared front row at fashion shows for well-known brands such as Michael Kors and Stella McCartney. She has also featured on the covers of women’s magazines including Cosmo, Allure and Women’s Health.

