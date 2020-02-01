Olivia Culpo Embraces Sparkles in a Bejeweled Skirt With Glittery Sandals in Miami

Olivia Culpo showed off her killer abs last night in a beachy look fit for partying hopping in Miami.

The model chose a Georges Hobeika set consisting of a mustard yellow long-sleeve crop top and an embellished sheer maxi skirt coated in yellow, gold and black jewels with a high-leg slit.

Olivia Culpo out and about in Miami, Jan. 30. CREDIT: Splash News

A closer view of Olivia Culpo’s glittering sandals. CREDIT: Splash News

On her feet, the former Miss Universe chose a set of glittering silver sandals with thin straps across the toe and ankle. The Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandal ranges in price from $398 to $425 with a similar colorway available now at Bloomingdales.

Stuart Weitzman Nudist sandal in silver leather. CREDIT: Bloomingdales

The 27-year-old bar hopped around Miami for the night with friends trying out different drinks before she joined her beau, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Culpo is just one of many stars taking over the city ahead of the Super Bowl on Sunday at the Hard Rock Stadium, with visitors including Cardi B, Lizzo and Jennifer Lopez.

Lopez has been a frequent face in Miami as she will be performing during the halftime show alongside Shakira. Yesterday she promoted her upcoming performance at a press conference wearing an all-white Alaia outfit including a bustier top ($1,240 on the brand’s site) with matching high-waisted trousers ($740 from Bergdorf Goodman).

Jennifer Lopez at a Super Bowl press conference in Miami on Jan. 30. CREDIT: Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

A close-up look at J-Lo’s Jimmy Choo stilettos. CREDIT: Dave Shopland/Shutterstock

She paired the look with white Jimmy Choo Talika pumps, available for purchase in black at Neimanmarcus.com.

Jimmy Choo Talika pumps in black. CREDIT: Neiman Marcus

