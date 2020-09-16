Olivia Culpo Looks Workout-Ready in a Tie-Dye Sports Bra & Biker Shorts With Nikes

Olivia Culpo gave her take on athleisure style in this season’s top trending print.

The former Miss Universe prepped for a workout in a chic tie-dye sports bra and matching biker shorts set, as seen on her Instagram page this afternoon.

While tie-dye has been around for decades and is most famously attached to the hippie era of the 1960s and 1970s, tie-dye was embraced enthusiastically by celebrities last year in spring. Seen on the likes of J. Balvin, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid, the print in all its psychedelic glory developed and grew into a continuous motif in the fashion world this season.

In addition to her printed workout set, Culpo made sure she was sweat-ready from head-to-toe in a pair of Nike sneakers. The model opted for the brand’s Air Zoom Vomero 14 silhouette, a style made to be put to the test with its responsive cushioning and foam pods in the collar for cushioning. It comes complete with Flywire cables to lock in the foot and a streamlined design for a sleek look off-duty as well. Culpo’s choice of an all-white colorway retails for $140 at Nike.com.

Nike Air Zoom Vomero 14. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

Watch on FN

Beyond her endless pageant titles, you may recognize Culpo from her appearances in “I Feel Pretty” and “Model Squad.” She also has starred as the face of ad campaigns for Rampage Denim, Express and Madison James, as well as served as an ambassador for the likes of DSW, Color Ultime, GHD and more. Her go-to brands for footwear as well include Brian Atwood, Jimmy Choo and Stella McCartney along with Gucci and Manolo Blahnik.

In addition to wearing trending ensembles, Culpo dipped her toes into the design world recently by announcing that her new face mask brand, More Than a Mask, is officially partnering with Express. Proceeds from the masks will go toward Feeding America, with one mask equaling out to 100 meals for those in need. The masks come in a mix of patterns and prints, retailing for $20 at Express.com.

Click through the gallery to find more of Olivia Culpo’s best off-duty looks over the years.