Olivia Culpo Wears All-White Crop Top + Leggings Look With Chunky Stella McCartney Platform Brogues

Olivia Culpo upgraded her athleisure look with chunky Stella McCartney platforms yesterday on Instagram.

The influencer posted a video on her Instagram Stories clad in a white crop top with matching leggings.

Olivia Culpo wearing a crop top and leggings look with Stella McCartney platform brogues. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

For footwear, the model selected Stella McCartney’s Elyse platform brogues. The silhouette features a sustainable 3.1-inch wooden platform, with a ridged rubber sole, a mixed-material upper and a lace-up front. As with all of McCartney’s products, the shoes are cruelty-free and 100% vegan.

Stella McCartney Elyse platform brogues. CREDIT: Courtesy of brand

Culpo also took to her Instagram grid in the look to share a giveaway initiative with Schwarzkopf.

“I want all of you to feel your best while at home and I’m sure you do too so I’m partnering with #ColorUltime for a fun hair color giveaway. Heres how it works: Like this post and comment #ColorUltimeGiveaway for a chance to win. Three winners will be picked on May 27th to pick a @Schwarzkopf Color Ultime shade of their choice! #SchwarzkopfPartner,” she wrote.

The Rhode Island native has long been a fan of Stella McCartney’s Elyse, which she owns in multiple colorways. For instance, while shopping in Beverly Hills, Calif. in August 2018, the 2012 Miss Universe teamed her brogues with Saint Laurent logo graphic T-shirt with distressed gray R13 cutoff shorts. Other fans of the Elyse include Sofia Vergara, Lily Collins and Beyoncé.

Olivia Culpo wearing a Saint Laurent top with R13 cut-offs and Stella McCartney platforms in August 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to her Stella McCartney shoes, Culpo owns trend-forward footwear from labels such as Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Versace. Her wardrobe also includes many pairs of classic pointed-toe pumps from the likes of Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik.

