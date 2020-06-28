Olivia Culpo and Her Sisters Are Triplets in Cozy White Bra Tops & Matching Slides

Taking to Instagram yesterday, Olivia Culpo gave fans a glimpse of an upcoming project she’s working on with her sisters — and the trio were clad in matching all-white ensembles.

Culpo sported a fluffy white bra top with matching joggers. The “I Feel Pretty” star wore her hair pulled into two braids. On her feet, she wore white slides with a braided accent.

Culpo was clad in nearly the exact same outfit as her sister Aurora, who is pregnant with her second child. While Aurora appeared to be wearing the same top, pants and slides as her sis, she layered a robe on top. The final sister in the Rhode Island-raised trio, Sophia, was clad in a low-cut bra top paired with shorts and a robe.

Culpo teased the shoot with her siblings on Instagram, writing: “Shooting something exciting yesterday with my sisters and niece 🤰 (does that count yet???) I CAN’T wait to share this project with you guys.” In the teaser, the 2012 Miss Universe winner did not reveal what brand’s wares she and her sister were clad in.

When it comes to shoes, Culpo owns plenty of trend-forward options from labels such as Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Versace. The “Paradise City” actress’ wardrobe also includes many pairs of classic pointed-toe pumps from the likes of Christian Louboutin, Brian Atwood, Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. What’s more, the influencer has parlayed her stardom into paid partnerships with Schwarzkopf, Tiffany & Co. and Stella Artois, among others. Further, she has come out with numerous fashion collections, working in partnership with Marled by Reunited, PrettyLittleThing and Express. Most recently, Culpo has put out a line of face masks, called More Than a Mask, in partnership with Express. For each face covering sold, $10 goes to the U.S.’ largest hunger relief organization, Feeding America, up to a total of $250,000.

Below, we’ve rounded up some similar slides to those worn by Culpo to help you achieve her look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Charter Club Braided-Detail Open-Toe Slippers, $25.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Nike Women’s Kawa Slide Sandal, $43.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Shoes.com

To Buy: Tempur-Pedic Geena Spa Slipper, $40.

Click through the gallery for a look back at Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.