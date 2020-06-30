Olivia Culpo Twerks in Denim Cutoffs, a V-Neck Bodysuit & Thin-Strap Sandals

Olivia Culpo is showing off her attempt at TikTok dance movies in a chic number.

The former Miss Universe twerked and grooved along to the music last night as seen on her Instagram page; the 28-year-old demonstrated her best moves in a flowy black V-neck bodysuit tucked into a set of ripped denim cut off shorts. She held the look together with the help of a bright yellow Off-White industrial belt; complete with the brand’s signature Helvetica font, the style retails for $215 but is on sale at Ssense.com for $105.

For footwear, Culpo kept it clean with a set of sleek thin-strap sandals with a stiletto heel.

Culpo recently announced that her new face mask brand More Than a Mask is officially partnering with Express. Culpo explained in the caption that all of the proceeds from the masks go towards Feeding America with one mask equaling out to 100 meals for those in need. The masks come in a mix of patterns and prints, retailing for $20 at Express.com.

Beyond her endless pageant titles, you may recognize Culpo from her appearances in “I Feel Pretty” and “Model Squad.” She starred as the face of campaigns for Rampage Denim, Express and Madison James as well as served as an ambassador for the likes of DSW, Color Ultime, GHD and more.

When it comes to personal style, the 28-year-old keeps it versatile; she can be found in everything from fuzzy Gucci slippers to Alo Yoga workout gear and a $1,325 sweatsuit from Ralph & Russo.

