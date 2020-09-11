Olivia Culpo Dares to Wear Head-to-Toe White After Labor Day in Trending Thong Sandals

Olivia Culpo dared to break a major fashion rule as she headed into fall.

The former Miss Universe opted for a head to toe white ensemble, just days after the Labor Day holiday. Her outfit included a classic white T-shirt tucked into high rise off-white jeans and a $3,900 Pont 9 crossbody bag from Louis Vuitton.

A favorite among celebrities, the Bottega Veneta Stretch sandal features thin leather straps, which wrap around the ankle and across the front of the foot, crisscrossing with the V-shaped thong-toe straps. The delicate style comes complete with a trendy square-toe shape and retails for $890 at Saks.com.

Thong-toe footwear returned to the celebrity scene as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends and is set to continue into fall. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color.

Bottega Veneta Stretch leather sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

As the fashion legend goes, Labor Day marks the end of summer and therefore the end of white ensembles and footwear for the season. The reasoning and theories behind this unwritten rule range amongst sources but whatever the reason may be, the age-old decree always causes a divide in the industry — certain stars follow the precedent to a T while others, like Hailey Baldwin, Rihanna and more, dare to wear all-white looks all year long.

Beyond her endless pageant titles, you may recognize Culpo from her appearances in “I Feel Pretty” and “Model Squad.” She also has starred as the face of ad campaigns for Rampage Denim, Express and Madison James, as well as served as an ambassador for the likes of DSW, Color Ultime, GHD and more. Her go-to brands for footwear as well include Brian Atwood, Jimmy Choo and Stella McCartney along with Gucci and Manolo Blahnik.

