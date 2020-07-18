Olivia Culpo Dresses Up Her Thong Sandals With a Safari-Chic Look

Olivia Culpo styled yet another pair of sleek sandals from one of her go-to brands.

The model dressed up her at-home style in a safari-chic layered khaki look, courtesy of Dior’s pre-fall ’20 collection. Though Culpo’s choice of colorway for her skirt and jacket set are not yet available, similar bottoms retail for $3,200 on the brand’s website, with comparable jackets selling for $2,250.

The former Miss Universe’s accessories included a bag from Dior, as well as a set of strappy heels from her favorite Bottega Veneta collection.

A favorite among celebrities, the Bottega Veneta Stretch sandal features thin leather straps, which wrap around the ankle and across the front of the foot, crisscrossing with the V-shaped thong-toe straps. The delicate style comes complete with a trendy square-toe shape and retails for $890 at Saks.com.

Bottega Veneta Stretch leather sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks

Thong-toe footwear has returned to the celebrity scene as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Be it classic flip-flops or thong-toe heels, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, as seen with shoes like square-toe styles and pops of neon color.

As for Culpo, though, thong-toe styles aren’t the only option she prefers from Bottega Veneta. Most recently, the influencer donned a $58 high-leg slit dress from Cara Santana’s collection, teamed with Bottega Veneta’s Lido sandals. Also selected in a white iteration, the 3.7-inch heels highlight the brand’s signature Intrecciato woven detailing atop a square-toe front. They sell for $1,270 on the Farfetch website.

Bottega Veneta Lido mule. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Beyond her endless pageant titles, you may recognize Culpo from her appearances in “I Feel Pretty” and “Model Squad.” She also has starred as the face of ad campaigns for Rampage Denim, Express and Madison James, as well as served as an ambassador for the likes of DSW, Color Ultime, GHD and more.

To make Olivia Culpo’s sandal style your own, take a chance on these next effortlessly cool picks.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zappos

To Buy: Schutz Moemia Sandals, $150 (was $165).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Vince Camuto Soraja Sandals, $43 (was $54).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Boohoo

To Buy: Boohoo Toe-Post Wrap Heels, $20 (was $50).

