Olivia Culpo’s High-Heeled Thong Sandals Take Her Crop Top & Jeans From Day to Night

Olivia Culpo took her crop top and jeans look from day to night with the fiercest pair of high-heeled thong sandals from Bottega Veneta.

The 28-year-old actress posed on Instagram last night in a high-necked white ribbed crop top and high-waisted, belted jeans from Y/Project. She wore her hair pulled back into a sleek updo and did not appear to be wearing any jewelry.

While heeled flip-flops have often been derided, the aughts style made a comeback in spring 2019. Compared with its earlier predecessor, today’s high-heeled thong has a sleeker silhouette and a slimmer heel.

In addition to their thong silhouette, Culpo’s Bottega shoes have a trendy, ’90s-inspired square toe, another former fashion no-no that’s back in vogue. The sandals have a 3.5-inch stiletto heel, with a leather upper and sole. They can be purchased now from Luisaviaroma.com with an $840 price tag.

Bottega Veneta square-toe thong sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Luisaviaroma.com

Since creative director Daniel Lee’s 2018 appointment, Bottega has gained a new cult following and become beloved for its minimalist yet trend-forward aesthetic. Lee’s first Bottega collection came out for pre-fall ’19 and was a smash hit among the fashion crowd, appearing on the feet of “It” girls in New York, London, Paris and Milan. The label’s thong sandals have also earned numerous celebrity fans in addition to Culpo, among them Hailey Baldwin, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Kim Kardashian.

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley wears Bottega Veneta’s high-heeled thong sandals in New York on Nov. 10, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Hailey Baldwin in an Opening Ceremony crop top, mom jeans and Bottega Veneta sandals in Miami on Nov. 26, 2019. CREDIT: Splash News

Kim Kardashian wears a yellow outfit with Bottega Veneta sandals in New York on Feb. 5, 2020. CREDIT: Splash News

During her years in the spotlight, Culpo landed a number of high-profile deals in the fashion and beauty space. The 2012 Miss Universe has parlayed her stardom into paid partnerships with Schwarzkopf, Tiffany & Co. and Stella Artois, among others. In addition, the “I Feel Pretty” star has collaborated with multiple fashion brands over the years, including Express, PrettyLittleThing and Marled by Reunited.

When it comes to her personal shoe style, Culpo often sports classic pointed-toe pumps from the likes of Brian Atwood, Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. Her wardrobe also includes more trend-forward styles, such as Stella McCartney platform brogues, Balenciaga dad shoes and Gucci Princetown slippers.

