Olivia Culpo Gives Major Fall Style Inspo in a Sweater Dress & the Perfect Slouchy Boot

Olivia Culpo showed off an easy fall outfit combination that will be everywhere this season.

The former Miss Universe modeled a white midi-length sweater dress for her look of the day on Thursday. Coming from St. John Knits, the brand’s Heavy Georgette dress retails for $2,695 and features a chic gold belted finish. Culpo then finished off the look with her go-to quilted $2,800 Bottega Veneta purse.

To truly nail the fall vibe, she made sure to include a pair of on-trend boots, courtesy of Paris Texas.

The designer pair offers the perfect level of slouch with a straight shaft and a smooth suede finish. The pointed-toe pair comes set atop an impressive 4.3-inch stiletto heel and is available for $1,200 at Farfetch.com.

Paris Texas Suede stiletto boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

Beyond her endless pageant titles, you may recognize Culpo from her appearances in “I Feel Pretty” and “Model Squad.” She also has starred as the face of ad campaigns for Rampage Denim, Express and Madison James, as well as served as an ambassador for the likes of DSW, Color Ultime, GHD and more. Her go-to brands for footwear as well include Brian Atwood, Jimmy Choo and Stella McCartney along with Gucci and Manolo Blahnik.

In addition to wearing trending ensembles, Culpo dipped her toes into the design world recently by announcing that her new face mask brand, More Than a Mask, is officially partnering with Express. Proceeds from the masks will go toward Feeding America, with one mask equaling out to 100 meals for those in need. The masks come in a mix of patterns and prints, retailing for $20 at Express.com.

