Olivia Culpo Wears Square Toe Thong Sandals With This Controversial Trend

Olivia Culpo can wear just about anything.

The former Miss Universe wore quite the daring fashion outfit, complete with her favorite white Bottega Veneta square toe thong sandals tucked into honey-colored pants. She shared a photo of her latest fashion moment on Instagram with her fans today.

“Back home and all dressed up to walk to the kitchen!” stated the caption, giving tribute to the virtual cake baking session she did yesterday in partnership with makeup brand, Laura Mercier.

Olivia looked quite glam for a trip to the kitchen, especially in her Bottega Veneta Stretch Leather Sandals. A popular choice among the fashion crowd, the sandal has not lost its traction since it debuted on the runway for fall ’19. The influencer is among those who still continue to wear the square-toed flip flop, despite the sudden shift to athletic and comfort-driven styles the pandemic has brought forth.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Bottega Veneta Stretch Leather Sandals, $890.

On top of sporting the square toe shoe, the former beauty queen took a double fashion dare. She tucked in her slouchy pants by Khaite into the ankle straps of her leather sandals. Olivia paired the look with a brown leather belt and chunky gold accessories.

Wearing loose-fitting pants with the trend is just one of the few hacks the fashion crowd uses to pull off the look. It looks like Jennifer Mazur, Olivia Culpo’s stylist knew just the trick on how to make her look on-trend.

Below, take look at a few items inspired by Olivia’s latest look.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Everlane

To Buy: Everlane Organic Cotton Cutaway Tank, $18.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Reformation

To Buy: Reformation Mason Pant, $178.

