Olivia Culpo Looks Ready for Spring in Pastel Sport Bra and Leggings Set With Sporty Sneakers

Olivia Culpo celebrated Easter in a springlike ensemble with sporty sneakers.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the 2012 Miss Universe sported a matching sports bra and leggings set in a periwinkle blue color palette. For footwear, she selected cream-colored Nike sneakers with Air Max cushioning and a platform sole.

The influencer shared a look at her outfit on Instagram, posting alongside her quarantine crew, who wore matching pastel workout gear. The squad included Culpo’s sister Sophia, boyfriend Christian McCaffrey’s mom, Lisa, and Mila Gretzky.

“Happy Easter everyone 💜💜 Trying to make the most of a different feeling Easter today and feeling very grateful for my quarantine squad,” Culpo captioned her post. “I know there are a lot of people out there spending this holiday away from close friends and family and missing them so much. Sending everyone a little extra love today. You’re not alone and this too shall pass 💜💜💜💜.”

The Instagram post had racked up more than 145,000 likes within 15 hours of being posted.

While Culpo went for a dressed-down look for Easter Sunday, she often is clad in high heels for work. Favorite shoe labels for red carpet appearances include Brian Atwood, Christian Louboutin and Jimmy Choo.

