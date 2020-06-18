Olivia Culpo Puts Her Take on the Athleisure Look in Sports Bra & Leggings Set With All-White Nikes

Olivia Culpo put a coordinated take on the athleisure look yesterday on her Instagram Stories as she showed fans how to make whipped coffee.

Taking to her stories, Culpo demonstrated how to make whipped coffee, taking fans through all of the steps involved in the process. Throughout the stories, the 28-year-old “Model Squad” star appeared to be rewearing a sold-out Alo Yoga set that she has sported before. The sports bra and leggings come in a fun teal colorway with a liquid finish; both pieces are sold out on Carbon38.com.

Olivia Culpo wearing a sports bra and leggings set with white Nike sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram Stories

For footwear, the 2012 Miss Universe selected all-white sneakers from Nike. The kicks featured reflective Swoosh detailing and a curved silhouette. Culpo wore her hair in loose waves and did not appear to be wearing any jewelry.

While Culpo selected sneakers for her at-home coffee making video, the influencer can often be found in high heels for on-duty appearances. The “I Feel Pretty” actress has been seen at red carpets and other events in designer footwear, often opting for classic pointed-toe pumps from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Giuseppe Zanotti.

Of course, Culpo sometimes can be found in more glamorous footwear even when she’s at home. For instance, the A-lister was all dolled up for cocktail hour on June 16, posing in a white crop top and Y/Project jeans teamed with square-toe high-heeled thong sandals from Bottega Veneta. The style is available to shop from Luisaviaroma.com with an $840 price tag.

Over the years, Culpo landed a number of high-profile deals in the fashion and beauty space. The Rhode Island native has parlayed her stardom into paid partnerships with Schwarzkopf, Tiffany & Co. and Stella Artois, among others. In addition, the model has collaborated with multiple fashion brands over the years, including Express, PrettyLittleThing and Marled by Reunited.

