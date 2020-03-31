Sign up for our newsletter today!

Olivia Culpo Elevates Her Skinny Jeans Look With Soaring Pumps & a Matching Belt

By Ella Chochrek
Olivia Culpo is giving a lesson in elevating skinny jeans — and it’s all in the accessories.

While the 2012 Miss Universe is under self-quarantine currently amidst the coronavirus pandemic, she took to Instagram yesterday to show off a chic pre-quarantine street style look. In the post, Culpo teams white Marc Jacobs skinny jeans with a long-sleeve white blouse with ruffle accents.

The actress matched her top to her shoes, selecting a Stella McCartney belt in the same brown colorway as her Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. A favorite of famous women including Meghan Markle and Melania Trump, the BB pump boasts a pointed-toe, a slim stiletto heel and a low-cut vamp. The silhouette, named after the French film star Brigitte Bardot, is available for purchase on Nordstrom.com with a $665 price tag.

Manolo Blahnik BB
CREDIT: Nordstrom

When it comes to footwear, Culpo can often be found in high heels. The influencer has stepped out to red carpets and other events in designer shoes from the likes of Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo.

Olivia Culpo attends the Cinema Against AIDS amfAR gala 2019 held at the Hotel du Cap, Eden Roc in Cap d'Antibes, France, 23 May 2019, within the scope of the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival that runs from 14 to 25 May.amfAR Gala - 72nd Cannes Film Festival, Cap D'antibes, France - 23 May 2019
Olivia Culpo in an Ermanno Scervino dress and Stuart Weitzman heels at the 2019 amfAR Gala in Cannes, France.
CREDIT: SEBASTIEN NOGIER/Shutterstock
Olivia Culpo, saint laurent clutch, giuseppe zanotti sandals, saint laurent clutch, sheer jumpsuit, celebrity style, TAG Heuer Celebrates 50 Years of the Iconic Monaco Timepiece, New York, USA - 10 Jul 2019Wearing Falguni & Shane PeacockOlivia CulpoTAG Heuer Celebrates 50 Years of the Iconic Monaco Timepiece, New York, USA - 10 Jul 2019Wearing Falguni & Shane Peacock
Olivia Culpo wearing a Falguni Shane Peacock jumpsuit with Giuseppe Zanotti sandals at a 2019 Tag Heuer event.
CREDIT: Patrick Lewis/Shutterstock
olivia culpo, Maticevski dress, ruffled gown, jimmy Choo Anouk, stilettos, 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards Red Carpet Arrivals, 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards, emmys, tv, red carpet
Olivia Culpo wears Jimmy Choo heels on the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet on Sept. 22 in Los Angeles.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

If you’re into Culpo’s shoe look but don’t want to break the bank on Manolos, consider shopping one of the similar looking options below, all of which come with a price tag of $100 or less.

Calvin Klein Women's Brady Pump
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Brady Pump, $35 to $130.

Aldo
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Aldo Coroniti Pump, $40 to $85.

 

Michael Michael Kors
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Dorothy Flex Pump, $74 (was $99).

 

