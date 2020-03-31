Olivia Culpo Elevates Her Skinny Jeans Look With Soaring Pumps & a Matching Belt

Olivia Culpo is giving a lesson in elevating skinny jeans — and it’s all in the accessories.

While the 2012 Miss Universe is under self-quarantine currently amidst the coronavirus pandemic, she took to Instagram yesterday to show off a chic pre-quarantine street style look. In the post, Culpo teams white Marc Jacobs skinny jeans with a long-sleeve white blouse with ruffle accents.

The actress matched her top to her shoes, selecting a Stella McCartney belt in the same brown colorway as her Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. A favorite of famous women including Meghan Markle and Melania Trump, the BB pump boasts a pointed-toe, a slim stiletto heel and a low-cut vamp. The silhouette, named after the French film star Brigitte Bardot, is available for purchase on Nordstrom.com with a $665 price tag.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

When it comes to footwear, Culpo can often be found in high heels. The influencer has stepped out to red carpets and other events in designer shoes from the likes of Stuart Weitzman, Giuseppe Zanotti and Jimmy Choo.

Olivia Culpo in an Ermanno Scervino dress and Stuart Weitzman heels at the 2019 amfAR Gala in Cannes, France. CREDIT: SEBASTIEN NOGIER/Shutterstock

Olivia Culpo wearing a Falguni Shane Peacock jumpsuit with Giuseppe Zanotti sandals at a 2019 Tag Heuer event. CREDIT: Patrick Lewis/Shutterstock

Olivia Culpo wears Jimmy Choo heels on the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet on Sept. 22 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Shutterstock

If you’re into Culpo’s shoe look but don’t want to break the bank on Manolos, consider shopping one of the similar looking options below, all of which come with a price tag of $100 or less.

CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Brady Pump, $35 to $130.

CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Aldo Coroniti Pump, $40 to $85.

CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Dorothy Flex Pump, $74 (was $99).

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Click through the gallery to check out Olivia Culpo’s matching shoe and handbag style.

