Olivia Culpo Wears the Highest Skinny Jeans & Sleek Boots in a Monochromatic Moment

Olivia Culpo is turning the face mask into this season’s most stylish accessory.
The former Miss Universe posed in a backyard photoshoot as she modeled a head-to-toe black ensemble; the look kicked off with a black and white tie-dye face mask that retails for $20 from her own brand. The dark shades of the mask continued into her black T-shirt and the ultimate pair of high-waisted skinny jeans.
On her feet, Culpo opted for her favorite sleek patent boots with a pointed-toe finish and tall heel. The pair resembles a design from one of Culpo’s favorite footwear brands: Saint Laurent. Similar silhouettes retail for $995 at Saks.com.
With the new Instagram story also came a new post for her millions of followers; it announced that her new brand More Than a Mask is officially partnering with Express. Culpo explained in the caption that all of the proceeds from the masks go towards Feeding America with one mask equaling out to 100 meals for those in need. The masks come in a mix of patterns and prints, retailing for $20 at Express.com.
Guys! I am so so excited to announce that @express is officially partnering with @morethanamask. It’s been so rewarding launching this project and I want to say thank you so so much to everyone who has supported this from the beginning and been patient with the little hiccups along the way. This was a huge challenge for me that has taught me so much but most importantly gave back to an incredible cause because of all your support. With MTAM, all of the profits go to @feedingamerica and one mask sold equals 100 meals for those who are most vulnerable. This started as a passion project but will hopefully continue to evolve and grow so we can show more love and support for people who need it most. Having Express as a partner in this next phase is SO exciting because we are able to sell a lot more masks and provide so many more meals. My goal is 2 million!! I think we can do it and the styles are reallyyyy cute. Click the link in my bio to shop. I love you all so much! If it weren’t for you, projects like this could never exist and I appreciate each and every one of you so much❤️❤️❤️
Beyond her endless pageant titles, you may recognize Culpo from her appearances in “I Feel Pretty” and “Model Squad.” She starred as the face of campaigns for Rampage Denim, Express and Madison James as well as served as an ambassador for the likes of DSW, Color Ultime, GHD and more.
When it comes to personal style, the 28-year-old keeps it versatile; she can be found in everything from fuzzy Gucci slippers to Alo Yoga workout gear and a $1,325 sweatsuit from Ralph & Russo.
For a more affordable take on Olivia Culpo’s shoes of choice, check out these sleek boots.
To Buy: Nine West Fhayla Booties, $70 (was $139).
To Buy: Clarks Calla Blossom Boots, $51.
To Buy: Aldo Miraleven Boots, $100 (was $140).
