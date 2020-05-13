Olivia Culpo Sparkles in Rainbow Minidress & Soaring Pumps for Her 28th Birthday Bash

Olivia Culpo made the best out of her quarantine birthday.

The influencer celebrated her 28th year with a fête alongside her quarantine crew, including sister Sophia Culpo as well as boyfriend Christian McCaffrey and his family. While Culpo’s birthday is on May 8, she took to Instagram yesterday to share photos from the celebration.

The “I Feel Pretty” actress glistened in a rainbow minidress from Retrofête. The sold-out style, has a velvet tie at the waist, with multicolor sequins throughout and long sleeves. Before going out of stock, the dress retailed for about $600 on the Saks Fifth Avenue website.

For footwear, Culpo kept things simple, selecting soaring white Manolo Blahnik BB pumps. The classic style, named after Brigitte Bardot, features a 4-inch stiletto heel, a pointed toe and a leather upper. A celebrity favorite, the silhouette has fans including Kylie Jenner, Meghan Markle and Melania Trump. Neimanmarcus.com stocks the Manolo Blahnik BB pump for $665.

The Manolo Blahnik BB pump in white leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Manolo Blahnik BB Pump, $665.

On social media, Culpo thanked her quarantine crew for making her day so special, in particular shouting out the women for getting all dressed up while stuck at home.

“A little late on this but thank you all so much for the birthday wishes and thank you to my Quarantine crew for making it so special!!!! It’s not every day you can get 4 girls to wear full on sequins to go in the backyard so I reallyyyyyyy appreciate you !!!!! 😭💘,” Culpo captioned her Instagram post.

If you like the look of Culpo’s Manolo Blahnik heels but they are outside of your budget, consider shopping one of the more accessibly priced styles below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Naturalizer Natalie Dress Pump, $21 (was $99).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Calvin Klein Brady Pump, $60.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Ted Baker London Izbell Pointed Toe Pump, $117 (was $195).

Click through the gallery for a look at Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments.

