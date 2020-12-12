Olivia Culpo Shows Off the New Holiday Uniform in This Statement Top & Balenciaga Heels

While staying festive for the holiday season, Olivia Culpo confirms that elevated basics and heels are a winning uniform to celebrate occasions at home.

The media personality showed off her fully decorated Christmas tree and wore a padded shoulder top teamed with light-wash, skinny bootcut jeans.

She chose this romantic corset top from Mimii London in the black colorway. The now sold-out top features a cotton construction with a boned underwire and corset bodice, dramatic puff shoulders and fitted long sleeves. To get a similar look, try The Range’s Alloy square-neck puff-sleeve top. It offers a similar aesthetic with puffed sleeves and retails for $165 on Shopbop.com.

Culpo teamed the lingerie-inspired top with high-rise Khaite jeans that feature a light-washed look and have a straight-leg silhouette. They appear to be the nearly sold-out Danielle style from the label. The jeans retail for $380 and can be purchased on Shopbop.com. To accessorize, she wore a trendy gold chain necklace.

For footwear, the former Miss Universe winner polished off the ensemble with a pair of black heels with a pointed toe and deep V-cut silhouette from Balenciaga.

Here’s a closer look at these similar shoes. CREDIT: My Theresa

The brand’s signature Knife pumps offer a similar look. This square-back version features a lambskin leather construction with a 3.1-inch stiletto heel. They retail for $795 and are available for purchase on Modaoperandi.com. The Saint Laurent Kiki Pumps also offer a similar silhouette and can be purchased for $625 on Mytheresa.com.

The 28-year-old influencer’s love for luxury shoes in sophisticated silhouettes has been well documented over the years. Recently, she was spotted in this trendy pair of brown knee-high boots pushed down for a casual slouchy look. She has also worn styles from brands including Bottega Veneta, Louis Vuitton and Gianvito Rossi.

To add the star’s elevated footwear aesthetic into your wardrobe, shop similar options below.

To Buy: Ted Baker Daysii Pumps, $195.

To Buy: Stuart Weitzman Avianna Pumps, $158.

To Buy: Pelle Moda Helena Pumps, $175.

