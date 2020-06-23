Olivia Culpo Teams Her Go-To Stella McCartney Platforms With an Orange Romper That Gives Back

Olivia Culpo broke out her favorite Stella McCartney platform brogues yesterday as she went for a walk in Los Angeles.

Culpo was clad in an orange utility-style romper from Marled by Reunited. The romper was fabricated in an orange cotton twill, with long sleeves and a cinched waist. It retails on the brand’s site for $88, with a portion of proceeds going to COVID-19 relief in the United States.

Olivia Culpo in a Marled by Reunited romper and Stella McCartney platform brogues alongside sister Sophia and nephew Remi. CREDIT: Courtesy of Olivia Culpo/Instagram

But back to the shoes. The 2012 Miss Universe sported McCartney’s Sneak-Elyse Platform Sneaker, a sporty style with a chunky, 3-inch striped platform, a sawtooth-edge rubber sole and a synthetic upper. Like all of McCartney’s clothing and footwear, the Sneak-Elyse is vegan. The style is available to shop on Nordstrom.com now, where it is marked down from $695 to $487.

Culpo was accompanied on her L.A. stroll by her 2-year-old nephew, Remi, as well as sister Sophia, who twinned in the same Marled by Reunited romper. It was no surprise to see Culpo in a Marled look, as she unveiled a collaboration with the label in 2018.

The Rhode Island native has long been a fan of Stella McCartney’s Elyse, which she owns in multiple colorways. For instance, while shopping in Beverly Hills, Calif. in August 2018, Culpo paired her brogues with a white Saint Laurent logo graphic T-shirt and ripped gray R13 cutoff shorts. The Elyse also has plenty of other celebrity fans, including Sofia Vergara, Lily Collins and Beyoncé.

Olivia Culpo wearing a Saint Laurent top with R13 cut-offs and Stella McCartney platforms in August 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

In addition to her Stella McCartney shoes, Culpo owns trend-forward footwear from labels such as Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga and Versace. Her wardrobe also includes many pairs of classic pointed-toe pumps from the likes of Christian Louboutin, Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. What’s more, the model has parlayed her stardom into paid partnerships with Schwarzkopf, Tiffany & Co. and Stella Artois, among others. As well as collaborating with Marled, she has also worked on fashion collections in partnership with Express and Pretty Little Thing.

While Stella McCartney might not be in everyone’s budget, we’ve rounded up below some styles that offer a similar look to Culpo’s at a lower price point.

