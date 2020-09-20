Olivia Culpo Looks Boho Chic in Mom Jeans and Bottega Veneta Mules

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Culpo joined her younger sister Sophia for dinner at Elephante in Santa Monica, Calif., on Saturday night. Wearing high-rise ripped mom jeans, Culpo looked boho chic, pairing the denim with an oversized white shirt, tucked into her jeans.

Olivia Culpo wears Bottega Venata sandals to dinner with friends. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

The 28-year-old model wore one of this summer’s trendiest shoe — the Bottega Veneta stretch sandal in a tan leather. Designed with an elongated square sole, the mules are made of supple nappa leather and feature a square toe that extends beyond the foot. With a leather sole that’s injected with rubber for comfort and stability, the mules make for the perfect every day casual wear and are favored by the likes of Kourtney Kardashian and Winnie Harlow. Each pair retails for $790.

Closer detail of Culpos Bottega Veneta stretch sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of MEGA

Culpo tied her outfit together with large chain gold earrings, a leather belt cinched at the waist and this year’s most essential accessory: a face mask. At her side, the former “Miss Universe” carried the Bottega Veneta padded cassette bag. The cross-body bag is detailed with a maxi weave and is made of double-face nappa strips and fitted with an adjustable shoulder strap that folds inside the bag to carry as a clutch.

This isn’t the first time Culpo has worn shoes from the Italian luxury brand. Just earlier this month, the model took to Instagram to share a photo of her in a quarantine chic outfit fit with black Bottega Veneta BV Lido sandals, which are designed as a woven leather mule and retail for $1,270.

Beyond her pageant titles, Culpo has starred as the face of ad campaigns for Rampage Denim, Express and Madison James. She’s also a brand ambassador for DSW, Color Ultime, GHD and more. When she’s not wearing sandals from Bottega Veneta, Culpo can be found in shoes from other luxury brands such as Brian Atwood, Jimmy Choo, Stella McCartney, Gucci and Manolo Blahnik.

