Olivia Culpo Brings Back the 1960s in a Mini Dress & Louis Vuitton Flower Heels

Olivia Culpo is one of many stars demonstrating the potential future of fashion shows amidst the pandemic.

The former Miss Universe virtually attended the Louis Vuitton spring ’21 show during Paris Fashion Week from the comfort of her own home. Despite the more relaxed setting, Culpo still took the opportunity to model pieces from the designer brand, opting for a two-tone mini dress with retro vibes and puffed shoulders for the occasion.

Continuing her look from the French fashion house, Culpo opted for the brand’s Swift loafer for her footwear of choice. Debuted on the spring ’20 runways and designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, the unique style features a round toe silhouette with a gold-plated signature Dauphine detailing across patent uppers. The real kicker of the style comes with its original flower-shaped heel, coated in monogram logos and measuring almost 4-inches in height.

Though now sold out, the Louis Vuitton Swift loafer once retailed for an impressive $1,190 at LouisVuitton.com.

Louis Vuitton Swift Loafer. CREDIT: Courtesy of Louis Vuitton

Beyond her endless pageant titles, you may recognize Culpo from her appearances in “I Feel Pretty” and “Model Squad.” She also has starred as the face of ad campaigns for Rampage Denim, Express and Madison James, as well as served as an ambassador for the likes of DSW, Color Ultime, GHD and more. Her go-to brands for footwear as well include Brian Atwood, Jimmy Choo and Stella McCartney along with Gucci and Manolo Blahnik.

In addition to wearing trending ensembles, Culpo dipped her toes into the design world recently by announcing that her new face mask brand, More Than a Mask, is officially partnering with Express. Proceeds from the masks will go toward Feeding America, with one mask equaling out to 100 meals for those in need. The masks come in a mix of patterns and prints, available at Express.com for $20.

