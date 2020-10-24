Olivia Culpo Wears Square Toe Sandals and Bold Leather Shorts to Model Her New Clothing Line

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Olivia Culpo took to Instagram Friday to promote her upcoming clothing line with Macy’s.

The former Miss Universe modeled a sleeveless white T-shirt, chain-embellished leather shorts and oversized handbag from the line, which she is launching with her sisters Sophia and Aurora in collaboration with the Macy’s in-house INC brand. She accessorized the look with Bottega Veneta’s popular BV Lido sandals, featuring a quilted upper and ’90s-inspired square toe silhouette.

“A little bit from our crazy day so far!!!!” she captioned the photo. “First press day for @culposxinc available October 27 at Macy’s.”

Culpo’s latest drop can be added to her growing roster of fashion collaborations. She’s teamed up with PrettyLittleThings, as well as affordable label Marled by Reunited Clothing for a collection featured on Revolve. Last year, she launched a line of basics and party-ready styles with Express and most recently announced that her new face mask brand, More Than a Mask, is again partnering with the brand. All proceeds from the masks will go toward Feeding America. They come in a range of stylish prints and retail for $20 on Express.com.

