Olivia Culpo Mixes Leather Textures in Skinny Snake-Print Pants + Architectural Patent Boots

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

Olivia Culpo went for an all-black outfit Saturday night in Los Angeles but she kept the look interesting with multiple textures, including two varieties of leather.

The 2012 Miss Universe winner wore a sheer turtleneck blouse with a black bra underneath, which she teamed with high-waisted, skinny leather pants from J Brand. Called the Lora, the pants have an embossed snake-print pattern, although they’re fabricated from lambskin. The pants are available on Shopbop.com, where they’ve been marked down to $769, from $1,098.

Olivia Culpo out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 11.
Olivia Culpo out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 11.
A close-up look at Olivia Culpo's Saint Laurent booties.
A close-up look at Olivia Culpo’s Saint Laurent booties.
For footwear, Culpo selected Saint Laurent boots with architectural heels, which Fwrd.com has in stock for roughly $1,700. The shoes had a patent leather upper and elastic goring on the sides for easy pull-on, pull-off. The 3.5-inch heels featured Saint Laurent’s famous interlocking “YSL” logo for a statement-making finish.

Saint Laurent monogrammed patent leather boots.
Saint Laurent monogrammed patent leather boots.
Culpo was joined for her night out by her boyfriend, NFL star Christian McCaffrey. The Carolina Panthers running back wore an olive green bomber jacket, a white T-shirt and navy trousers. Tan Chelsea boots, which appeared to be fabricated from suede, completed his look.

Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 11.
Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 11.
Over the years, Culpo has developed a reputation as a bonafide style star, willing to test out an array of trend-forward silhouettes from labels such as Balenciaga, Fendi and Dior. She’s also been spotted in shoes from emerging labels, among them Paris Texas and Andrea Wazen.

Olivia Culpo out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 11.
Olivia Culpo out and about in Los Angeles on Jan. 11.
