Olivia Culpo Rocks a Sell-Out Floral Print Shirt as the Shortest Ever Dress With These $1,270 Sandals

Olivia Culpo just wore two it items in one look and her Instagram feed is popping.

The model rocked a sell-out daisy print shirt as the shortest ever dress with $1,270 sandals.

The shoes are Bottega Veneta‘s quilted BV Lido sandals. Bottega is Culpo’s go-to label when it comes to footwear. In the last week alone she has already worn the same pair in white plus the brand’s equally covetable square toe thong sandals.

Culpo teamed the Bottega Veneta sandals with another it item: Jacquemus‘ sell-out daisy print chemise. She turned it into the shortest dress imaginable of course. Of the combo, Bella Hadid commented “so good” on her friend’s feed. Shop the two items below. The floral option is sold out but we’ve found it on sale in orange. You’re welcome.

Bottega Veneta square-toe sandals in quilted leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales

To Buy: Bottega Veneta BV Lido Sandals, $1,270

CREDIT: Net-a-Porter

To Buy: Jacquemus orange chemise, $720 reduced to $360

When it comes to her typical style, Culpo often can be spotted in trend-forward footwear, including Stella McCartney platform brogues and Balenciaga dad shoes. The influencer also owns plenty of classic pointed-toe pumps from the likes of Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo.

