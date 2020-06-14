Olivia Culpo Teams Her Abstract Floral Minidress With Trending Square-Toe Sandals

Olivia Culpo sported the chicest ensemble yesterday as she celebrated the second birthday of her nephew, Remi.

For the party, the 2012 Miss Universe winner sported a Jacquemus minidress in an abstract floral print. From the label’s fall ’19 collection, the dress is made of a linen and cotton blend, with a vibrant, summery pattern, balloon sleeves and a corset-like waist. The minidress is available for purchase on Net-a-Porter.com, where it has been marked down by 60% from $915 to $366.

Olivia Culpo wearing a Jacquemus fall ’19 floral minidress with Bottega Veneta quilted leather square-toe sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram/Olivia Culpo

On her feet, Culpo sported Bottega Veneta quilted leather high heels sandals, which can be shopped now on Bloomingdales.com for $880. The sandals have a ’90s-inspired square toe, a major trend that was arguably orchestrated by Bottega designer Daniel Lee, with a buttery soft leather upper and a 3.75-inch covered heel. The Rhode Islander completed the look with hoop earrings and wore her hair pulled back into a sleek bun.

Bottega Veneta square-toe sandals in quilted leather. CREDIT: Courtesy of Bloomingdales

Square-toe shoes have been having a moment since last summer, with several of Bottega’s styles gaining major ground among celebrities and fashion week goers alike. Previously consider a faux pas (particularly on the men’s end), the square toe has now become a wardrobe staple for “It” girls such as Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa.

Since finding her way into the spotlight, Culpo has become known for her unique sense of style, sporting on-trend footwear such as Stella McCartney platform brogues, Balenciaga dad shoes and Gucci Princetown slippers. Additionally, the A-lister’s wardrobe includes classic pointed-toe pumps from top labels such as Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Brian Atwood.

Olivia Culpo wearing a Saint Laurent top with R13 cut-offs and Stella McCartney platforms in August 2018. CREDIT: Splash News

Olivia Culpo in a David Koma minidress and Brian Atwood pumps at a Bacardi event in April 2019. CREDIT: Samantha Deitch/BFA.com

Olivia Culpo wears Jimmy Choo heels on the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards red carpet on Sept. 22 in Los Angeles. CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

What’s more, the “I Feel Pretty” star has also landed a number of high-profile deals in the fashion and beauty space. Culpo has collaborated with multiple fashion brands over the years, including Express, PrettyLittleThing and Marled by Reunited. The influencer has also parlayed her stardom into paid partnerships with Schwarzkopf, Tiffany & Co. and Stella Artois, among others.