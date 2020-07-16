Olivia Culpo Does Summer Whites in a High-Slit Dress & Bottega Veneta’s ‘It’ Square-Toe Sandals

Olivia Culpo made a case for summer whites in style as she posed on Instagram on Wednesday.

The “Paradise City” actress looked stylish in a white shirt dress with a high slit from pal Cara Santana’s eponymous line. She accessorized with a Bottega Veneta Hobo bag, as well as a Jacquie Aiche finger shaker bracelet.

For footwear, the “Model Squad” star selected Bottega Veneta’s Lido sandals. The shoes boast a 3.7-inch heel, along with a trending square toe and an open back. Across the toe strap, the sandals feature Bottega’s signature Intrecciato woven detailing. They retail for $1,270.

Bottega Veneta Lido mule. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

To complete the look, Culpo selected The Goldie, a sunglass silhouette from her new collaboration with Prive Revaux. For every pair of sunglasses sold, Culpo and the brand will donate one pair of glasses to someone in need, in partnership with the organization Restoring Vision.

Square-toe shoes have been having a moment since last summer, with several of Bottega’s styles gaining major ground among celebrities and fashion week goers alike. Previously thought of as a faux pas (particularly on the men’s end), the square toe has now become a wardrobe staple for “It” girls such as Emily Ratajkowski, Kendall Jenner and Dua Lipa. Fans of Bottega’s square-toe silhouettes include such notable stars as Kim Kardashian, Hailey Baldwin, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Rihanna.

Watch on FN

When it comes to her off-duty shoe style, Culpo often can be spotted in Stella McCartney platform brogues, with other past choices including Balenciaga dad shoes and Gucci Princetown slippers. The Rhode Island native’s work wardrobe includes plenty of classic pointed-toe pumps from brands such as Jimmy Choo, Brian Atwood and Manolo Blahnik.

In addition to making a statement with her on- and off-duty looks, Culpo has also parlayed her fame into multiple fashion deals. In recent months, the influencer has collaborated with Express on her More Than a Mask collection, as well as introduced her sunglasses line with Prive Revaux. In the past, Culpo has worked on collaborations with PrettyLittleThing and Marled by Reunited and landed paid partnerships with the likes of Tiffany & Co. and Stella Artois.

Click through the gallery for a look back at Olivia Culpo’s standout street style moments.