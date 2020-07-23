Olivia Culpo Teams Her Go-To High-Heeled Thong Sandals With a Beach Coverup for a Breezy Summer Look

Olivia Culpo went for a breezy beach look as she posed on her Instagram yesterday.

The model sported a slouchy white dress from 12 Storeez that resembled a beach coverup. It appeared to be made of a linen fabric, with a baggy silhouette and tie detail at the collar. Culpo teamed the dress with a brown striped silk scarf from Le Scarf as well as a hobo bag from Bottega Veneta, available to shop for $2,800 from Net-a-Porter.com.

On her feet, the “I Feel Pretty” actress sported her go-to Bottega thong sandals, which adhere to the heeled flip-flop trend that began last summer and has found fans in the likes of Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski and Hailey Baldwin. The shoes have a 3.5-inch stiletto heel as well as as a leather upper and sole. They come complete with a ’90s-inspired square toe — a former fashion no-no that’s now back in vogue. The sandals can be purchased now from Luisaviaroma.com with an $840 price tag.

Bottega Veneta square-toe thong sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Luisaviaroma.com

Since June, Culpo has worn her Bottega Veneta sandals numerous times on Instagram — proving the versatility of the silhouette. She first sported the shoes for a June 16 Instagram shoot, teaming them with a little white crop top and high-waisted Y/Project jeans.

The “Model Squad” star broke out the shoes yet again for a photo shoot last week, pairing them with a safari-chic Dior outfit from the label’s pre-fall ’20 range.

When it comes to her typical style, Culpo often can be spotted in trend-forward footwear, including Stella McCartney platform brogues and Balenciaga dad shoes. The influencer also owns plenty of classic pointed-toe pumps from the likes of Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman and Jimmy Choo.

While she has teamed up with many wardrobe stylists through the years, the Rhode Island native has lately been working with Jennifer Mazur to put together her outfits. A seasoned celebrity stylist, Mazur has also worked with Sara Sampaio, Kat Graham and Alessandra Ambrosio.

In addition to making a statement with her on- and off-duty looks, Culpo has also parlayed her fame into multiple fashion deals. Most recently, the 2012 Miss Universe has teamed up with Express on her More Than a Mask collection, as well as introduced her sunglasses line with Prive Revaux. In the past, Culpo has worked on collaborations with PrettyLittleThing and Marled by Reunited as well as landed paid partnerships with the likes of Tiffany & Co. and Stella Artois.

