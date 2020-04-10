Re-route my subscription: Click here

Olivia Culpo Wears Fuzzy Gucci Slippers for a ‘Golden Hour’ Date Night

By Claudia Miller
olivia-culpo-01
Olivia Culpo demonstrated how date-night style is done from the comfort of her home.

The former Miss Universe donned a shimmering button-front Privacy Please sweater, currently on sale for $79 at Revolve, and $228 Grlfrnd light-wash ripped jeans for dinner outside with her beau and NFL athlete Christian McCaffrey. She posted a series of photos of the evening during “Golden hour,” as she captioned on Instagram.

For the meal, she broke out her new go-to slip-on shoes: python-print leather loafers from Gucci. While her colorway of the fuzzy style is no longer available, the classic black version of the backless Princetown Fur-Lined slipper retails for $995 at Saks.

Golden hour ☀️🍷 top: @privacypls @revolve

olivia culpo, instagram, sweater, jeans, gucci loafers
Olivia Culpo’s Instagram story.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram
Most Popular Shoes of 2015
CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci
Buy: Gucci Princetown Fur-Lined Leather Slippers $995
Culpo has been frequenting the bold slip-on shoe while complying with stay-at-home orders during the current coronavirus crisis. On March 26, she matched the luxe shoes to a white Lovers and Friends crop top and leggings set with a Tularose sweeping cardigan.

Check out the stylish slippers below if you’re looking for a way to amp up your at-home ensembles, sans steep price tag.

ugg, slippers, cozette, pink
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Ugg Cozette Slippers, $60 (was $80).

versace slippers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Versace Jungle Satin Slippers, $150.

patricia green, slippers
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Patricia Green Sari Slipper, $66.

