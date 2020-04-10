Olivia Culpo Wears Fuzzy Gucci Slippers for a ‘Golden Hour’ Date Night

Olivia Culpo demonstrated how date-night style is done from the comfort of her home.

The former Miss Universe donned a shimmering button-front Privacy Please sweater, currently on sale for $79 at Revolve, and $228 Grlfrnd light-wash ripped jeans for dinner outside with her beau and NFL athlete Christian McCaffrey. She posted a series of photos of the evening during “Golden hour,” as she captioned on Instagram.

For the meal, she broke out her new go-to slip-on shoes: python-print leather loafers from Gucci. While her colorway of the fuzzy style is no longer available, the classic black version of the backless Princetown Fur-Lined slipper retails for $995 at Saks.

Olivia Culpo’s Instagram story. CREDIT: Courtesy of Instagram

CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci

Culpo has been frequenting the bold slip-on shoe while complying with stay-at-home orders during the current coronavirus crisis. On March 26, she matched the luxe shoes to a white Lovers and Friends crop top and leggings set with a Tularose sweeping cardigan.

Check out the stylish slippers below if you’re looking for a way to amp up your at-home ensembles, sans steep price tag.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Ugg Cozette Slippers, $60 (was $80).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Versace Jungle Satin Slippers, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Patricia Green Sari Slipper, $66.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Flip through the gallery to see Olivia Culpo’s top street style moments.

Want more?

Philipp Plein’s Kobe Bryant Tribute at MFW Had Olivia Culpo in Thigh-Highs & Jada Pinkett Smith in Platforms