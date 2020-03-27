Sign up for our newsletter today!

Olivia Culpo Finds the Perfect Work-From-Home Shoe for Her Leggings and Crop Top Set

By Claudia Miller
Olivia Culpo has her stay-at-home outfit combination down to a science.

The model shared her formula for the look, which includes a workout/leggings set, an oversize cardigan and slippers. Yesterday’s ensemble paired a Tularose ankle-length cardigan over a matching pair of white leggings and turtleneck crop top from Lovers and Friends.

Culpo’s take on fuzzy slippers are a high-fashion pick; her Gucci Princetown loafers featured a python print leather upper with a signature gold horse-bit detailing and a furry lining. While the former Miss Universe’s colorway is no longer available, the classic black version of the backless loafer retails for $995 at Saks.

Gucci Princetown leather and fur slipper.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Gucci
Buy: Gucci Princetown Fur-Lined Leather Slipper $995
Like many others around the world, Culpo has been self-isolating in the midst of the current coronavirus pandemic. Her quarantine activities have ranged from making videos for TikTok with her sister to cuddling up with her beau, Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey.

Happy place 🤍🙏

Take a chance on these stylish slippers to level up your at-home ensembles.

minnetonka, slippers
Minnetonka Sheepskin mules.
CREDIT: Amazon

To Buy: Minnetonka Sheepskin Mules, $63 was $67

patricia green, slippers, diana
Patricia Green Diana slippers.
CREDIT: Nordstrom

To Buy: Patricia Green Diana Slippers, $46 was $70

daniel green, denise, slippers, silver
Daniel Green Denise slippers.
CREDIT: Nordstrom

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

