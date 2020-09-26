×
Olivia Culpo Nails Fall Style in Tod’s Ensemble & Gianvito Rossi Combat Boots

By Elisa Lewittes
Olivia Culpo is seen in Los Angeles, California. 25 Sep 2020 Pictured: Olivia Culpo. Photo credit: fupp/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703347_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
CREDIT: fupp/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

During a daytime outing yesterday in Los Angeles, Olivia Culpo styled this layered outfit with one of this season’s hottest footwear trends.

Olivia Culpo is seen in Los Angeles, California. 25 Sep 2020 Pictured: Olivia Culpo. Photo credit: fupp/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA703347_010.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olivia Culpo
CREDIT: fupp/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA
She wore a multi-colored wool tweed mini dress from Tod’s pre-fall collection with a white collared button-shirt that appears also to be from the brand’s new season selection. The dress features a sleeveless silhouette with a scoop neckline. It retails for $995 and is available for purchase at Tod’s.com.

This tailored shirt resembles the label’s white cotton shirt with mother of pearl buttons. The top retails for $595 and can be purchased on Tod’s.com. The former Miss Universe winner accessorized the outfit with a black handbag, which also appears to be the Micro D-Bag Shopping Tote from the designer’s collection. This strikingly similar purse retails for $1,675 and is available to buy on LuisaViaRoma.com.

To finish off the ensemble, the Rhode Island native chose a pair of edgy combat boots in a trendy knee-high silhouette. From the eyelet detailing on the front, they appear to be Gianvito Rossi Martis Ribbed Combat Boots in an all-black colorway. These fall-ready shoes feature a leather construction with a 1.5-inch heel and on of-the-moment lug sole. They retail for $1,570 and are available for purchase on Farfetch.com.

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are also embracing the knee-high boot trends for fall. Yesterday, the model shared her affinity for the footwear silhouette with a more muted-toned ensemble. She styled a pair of Paris Texas suede boots with a St. John white knit midi dress and a coordinating Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette bag in the white colorway with gold hardware.

