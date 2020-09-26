Olivia Culpo Nails Fall Style in Tod’s Ensemble & Gianvito Rossi Combat Boots

During a daytime outing yesterday in Los Angeles, Olivia Culpo styled this layered outfit with one of this season’s hottest footwear trends.

Olivia Culpo CREDIT: fupp/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA She wore a multi-colored wool tweed mini dress from Tod’s pre-fall collection with a white collared button-shirt that appears also to be from the brand’s new season selection. The dress features a sleeveless silhouette with a scoop neckline. It retails for $995 and is available for purchase at Tod’s.com.

This tailored shirt resembles the label’s white cotton shirt with mother of pearl buttons. The top retails for $595 and can be purchased on Tod’s.com. The former Miss Universe winner accessorized the outfit with a black handbag, which also appears to be the Micro D-Bag Shopping Tote from the designer’s collection. This strikingly similar purse retails for $1,675 and is available to buy on LuisaViaRoma.com.

To finish off the ensemble, the Rhode Island native chose a pair of edgy combat boots in a trendy knee-high silhouette. From the eyelet detailing on the front, they appear to be Gianvito Rossi Martis Ribbed Combat Boots in an all-black colorway. These fall-ready shoes feature a leather construction with a 1.5-inch heel and on of-the-moment lug sole. They retail for $1,570 and are available for purchase on Farfetch.com.

Watch on FN

Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian are also embracing the knee-high boot trends for fall. Yesterday, the model shared her affinity for the footwear silhouette with a more muted-toned ensemble. She styled a pair of Paris Texas suede boots with a St. John white knit midi dress and a coordinating Bottega Veneta Padded Cassette bag in the white colorway with gold hardware.

Click through this gallery to see Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments.