Olivia Culpo’s Latest Stay-At-Home Look Is All About Fendi & Fishnets

While most stars opt for sweats and slides, Olivia Culpo has been keeping it glam during this period of unexpected downtime COVID-19 has brought to many.

Earlier this week, the former Miss Universe wore $890 Bottega Veneta sandals while cooking in the kitchen. For her latest look, the influencer appears in head-to-toe Fendi. The influencer’s outfit included white heels with black fishnet socks and a matching tuxedo dress. Beside her was a white Peekaboo bag from the luxury designer brand.

Culpo took to Instagram to show fans some moments from her at-home photoshoot for the fashion house’s latest project, “F is For Fendi.” She joins actress Sabrina Carpenter, who recently starred in Fendi’s launch on TikTok for the California-inspired campaign.

Additional photos of Culpo for the stay-at-home fashion campaign included looks of the former beauty queen playing with her pup by the pool, clad in a bikini by the Italian luxury brand.

Culpo can wear just about anything and still look good. She proved that sentiment once again while wearing socks with heels. For fans looking to recreate this look, try offsetting the socks and heels look with a short blazer dress, like Culpo’s, fashion statement above.

The influencer’s secret? Sticking to solid colors and not opting for more than three different shades at a time. Her stylist, Jennifer Mazur, has used this simple formula to help the star pull off some of fashion’s most controversial looks. (Think square-toed sandals tucked into pants and now, the heels and sock combo.)

Below, take a look at some items inspired by Olivia Culpo’s latest stay-at-home look.

