Olivia Culpo’s $1,325 Sweatsuit Puts a High-End Twist on Cozy Dressing

Olivia Culpo’s latest look is a luxurious take on cozy stay-at-home dressing.

On Instagram yesterday, the 2012 Miss Universe posed in a $1,325 sweatsuit from Ralph & Russo. The set consists of an $850 hoodie and $475 crepe joggers. Both pieces come in pastel tie-dye colorway that’s well-suited to the spring season.

Culpo teamed the set with cutesy blue and gray ankle socks. She posed in the lap of boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, a running back for the Carolina Panthers, who wore a “The Office” T-shirt, gray sweatpants and a fuzzy bunny mask.

“Some bunny loves you 💜🐰,” the model captioned her post.

Over the years, Culpo has developed a reputation as a bonafide style star, willing to test out an array of trend-forward silhouettes from labels such as Balenciaga, Jimmy Choo and Dior. She’s also been spotted in shoes from emerging labels, among them Paris Texas and Andrea Wazen. While she doesn’t have a shoe deal, the “I Feel Pretty” actress’ influence in the fashion space goes beyond just street style — as she has collaborated on capsule collections with Revolve, Express and Pretty Little Thing.

Olivia Culpo wears a black minidress with strappy see-through pumps from Andrea Wazen, June 2019.

