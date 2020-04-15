Re-route my subscription: Click here

Olivia Culpo’s $1,325 Sweatsuit Puts a High-End Twist on Cozy Dressing

By Ella Chochrek
Olivia Culpo
Olivia Culpo’s latest look is a luxurious take on cozy stay-at-home dressing.

On Instagram yesterday, the 2012 Miss Universe posed in a $1,325 sweatsuit from Ralph & Russo. The set consists of an $850 hoodie and $475 crepe joggers. Both pieces come in pastel tie-dye colorway that’s well-suited to the spring season.

Some bunny loves you 💜🐰

Culpo teamed the set with cutesy blue and gray ankle socks. She posed in the lap of boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, a running back for the Carolina Panthers, who wore a “The Office” T-shirt, gray sweatpants and a fuzzy bunny mask.

Some bunny loves you 💜🐰,” the model captioned her post.

Over the years, Culpo has developed a reputation as a bonafide style star, willing to test out an array of trend-forward silhouettes from labels such as Balenciaga, Jimmy Choo and Dior. She’s also been spotted in shoes from emerging labels, among them Paris Texas and Andrea Wazen. While she doesn’t have a shoe deal, the “I Feel Pretty” actress’ influence in the fashion space goes beyond just street style — as she has collaborated on capsule collections with Revolve, Express and Pretty Little Thing.

Olivia Culpo, gigi hadid's 24th birthday party, new york city, oversize denim jacket, sparkly jimmy choo mavis boots
Olivia Culpo in a denim jacket with Jimmy Choo Mavis boots in April 2019.
CREDIT: REx/Shutterstock
Olivia CulpoOlivia Culpo out and about, Los Angeles, USA - 07 Dec 2018
Olivia Culpo wears red Fendi thigh-high boots in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2018.
CREDIT: Rex/Shutterstock

Olivia Culpo, black minidress, see-through, bra, clear shoe trend, see-through pumps, celebrity style, steps out looking flawless in sheer skimpy black dress as she arrives to celeb hotspot Catch for dinner. 07 Jun 2019 Pictured: Olivia Culpo. Photo credit: MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA439507_013.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olivia Culpo wears a black minidress with strappy see-through pumps from Andrea Wazen, June 2019.
CREDIT: MEGA
Below, we’ve rounded up some tie-dye sweatsuits that offer a similar look to the one chosen by Culpo but without the designer price tag.

Urban Outfitters
CREDIT: Courtesy of Urban Outfitters

To Buy: Out From Under Jenny Tie-Dye Cropped Hoodie, $59.

To Buy: Out From Under Jenny Tie-Dye Fleece Jogger Pant, $49.

Onzie tie-dye sweatsuit
CREDIT: Courtesy of Neiman Marcus

To Buy: Onzie Weekend Cropped Tie-Dye Hoodie, $51 (was $68).

To Buy: Onzie Weekend Sweatpant Peach Tie-Dye, $50 (was $66).

