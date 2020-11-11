Olivia Culpo Styles Her Denim Minidress for Fall With Crocodile Knee-High Boots

Olivia Culpo at Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner with friends.

Olivia Culpo enjoyed a night out with friends and family wearing one of fall’s most popular shoe trends.

The former Miss Universe stepped out for dinner Tuesday night at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing an acid-wash blue denim dress that was belted at the waist and featured princess sleeves and buttons down the center.

She wore the number with a pair of trendy chestnut-colored crocodile-embossed leather knee-high boots and minimal accessories. She was photographed holding a blue face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Knee-high boots have been predicted to be big for fall as they were shown on multiple runways during fashion month, including Khaite, Proenza Schouler, Victoria Beckham, Bottega Veneta and more.

Olivia Culpo at Craig's in West Hollywood. A closer view at Olivia Culpo's shoes. Culpo's choice of pairing the staple fall shoe with the dress gave the look a summer-like twist as the denim ensemble could also be worn on warmer days with heels and sneakers.

The actress is certainly a fan of the shoe style as she sported a pair of slouchy thigh-high boots in October.

While modeling a long-sleeve white mini dress, that is currently on sale for $50, from her INC International Concepts x Culpos, which she launched with her sisters Sophia and Aurora Culpo, Olivia also showed off a pair of black knee-high slouchy leather boots atop a wedge cone heel.

She wore another slouch-styled boot last September. The elegant suede shoes, which were ivory in hue, came from the brand Paris Texas and featured a 4.3-inch stiletto heel. They are available for $890 at Farfetch.com.

