×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Olivia Culpo Styles Her Denim Minidress for Fall With Crocodile Knee-High Boots

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
Olivia Culpo at Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner with friends and family on October, 10 2020. 10 Nov 2020 Pictured: Olivia Culpo at Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner with friends and family on October, 10 2020. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA714343_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olivia Culpo at Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner with friends.
CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA

Olivia Culpo enjoyed a night out with friends and family wearing one of fall’s most popular shoe trends.

The former Miss Universe stepped out for dinner Tuesday night at Craig’s in West Hollywood, Calif., wearing an acid-wash blue denim dress that was belted at the waist and featured princess sleeves and buttons down the center.

She wore the number with a pair of trendy chestnut-colored crocodile-embossed leather knee-high boots and minimal accessories. She was photographed holding a blue face mask amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Knee-high boots have been predicted to be big for fall as they were shown on multiple runways during fashion month, including Khaite, Proenza Schouler, Victoria Beckham, Bottega Veneta and more.

Related

Olivia Culpo Styles a Mini Dress for Fall in Slouchy Thigh-High Boots

Olivia Culpo Wears Square Toe Sandals and Bold Leather Shorts to Model Her New Clothing Line

Olivia Culpo Brings Back the 1960s in a Mini Dress & Louis Vuitton Flower Heels

Olivia Culpo at Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner with friends and family on October, 10 2020. 10 Nov 2020 Pictured: Olivia Culpo at Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner with friends and family on October, 10 2020. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA714343_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olivia Culpo at Craig’s in West Hollywood.
CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA
Olivia Culpo at Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner with friends and family on October, 10 2020. 10 Nov 2020 Pictured: Olivia Culpo at Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner with friends and family on October, 10 2020. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA714343_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
A closer view at Olivia Culpo’s shoes.
CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA
Culpo’s choice of pairing the staple fall shoe with the dress gave the look a summer-like twist as the denim ensemble could also be worn on warmer days with heels and sneakers.

Watch on FN

The actress is certainly a fan of the shoe style as she sported a pair of slouchy thigh-high boots in October.

While modeling a long-sleeve white mini dress, that is currently on sale for $50, from her INC International Concepts x Culpos, which she launched with her sisters Sophia and Aurora Culpo, Olivia also showed off a pair of black knee-high slouchy leather boots atop a wedge cone heel.

She wore another slouch-styled boot last September. The elegant suede shoes, which were ivory in hue, came from the brand Paris Texas and featured a 4.3-inch stiletto heel. They are available for $890 at Farfetch.com.

Get on the knee-high boot trend like Olivia Culpo and shop similar styles below.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Sam Edelman

To Buy: Sam Edelman Clarem Knee High Boot, $225

CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: INC International Concepts Paiton Block-Heel Boots, $105 (was $150)

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Anaisha Over-The-Knee Croc-Embossed Leather Boots, $298

Thorogood President Jeff Burns holding a Sponsored By Thorogood

All Work – And Now Play: Thorogood Launches Its Infinity FD Outdoor Collection

Thorogood builds on its legacy with its new outdoor collection, designed for those who play as hard as they work.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad