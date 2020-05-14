Olivia Culpo Gives the Canadian Tuxedo a Chic Upgrade With Manolo Blahniks

Olivia Culpo is using her time at home to sharpen her bartending skills in style.

The former Miss Universe mixed together a banana daiquiri on Instagram last night. She hopped up on an outdoor bar top with her drink in hand wearing a chic take on a Canadian tuxedo: a padded-shoulder $575 denim jumpsuit from Retrofête.

The influencer amped up her look by choosing pumps over flats or sneakers. The white pointed-toe pair comes from Manolo Blahnik in the luxury brand’s signature BB pump silhouette, named after French style icon Brigitte Bardot. With a 4-inch stiletto heel and a smooth vamp, the celebrity-favorite pump retails for $665 at Farfetch.com.

Culpo chose the same designer heels to celebrate her birthday earlier this week, teaming them with yet another look from Retrofête. The now sold-out rainbow $600 minidress featured a velvet tie at the waist with multicolor sequins throughout and long sleeves.

Beyond her endless pageant titles, you may recognize Culpo from her appearances in “I Feel Pretty” and “Model Squad.” She starred as the face of campaigns for Rampage Denim, Express and Madison James as well as served as an ambassador for the likes of DSW, Color Ultime, GHD and more.

When it comes to personal style, the 28-year-old keeps it versatile; she can be found in everything from fuzzy Gucci slippers to Alo Yoga workout gear and a $1,325 sweatsuit from Ralph & Russo

