Olivia Culpo Goes Monochrome for Memorial Day in All-Black Look With Crop Top, Skinny Jeans + Pointy Boots

Olivia Culpo skipped the red, white and blue look in favor of an all-black color palette at her Memorial Day celebration in Castle Rock, Colo.

The 2012 Miss Universe winner posed on Instagram on Monday in a cropped turtleneck sweater that revealed a flash of bra underneath. The Rhode Islander teamed the crop top with dark skinny jeans, which were belted at the waist, along with pointed-toe boots. She wore her hair in a half-up, half-down style.

“ Happy Memorial Day my loves,” Culpo captioned her Instagram post, which received more than 133,000 likes within 16 hours. She posed alongside a spread of food including an American flag-shaped dessert as well as a charcuterie board, chips and drinks. Culpo is quarantining in Colorado with her sister, Sophia Culpo, and her boyfriend Christian McCaffrey’s family. McCaffrey, who is a running back for the Carolina Panthers, is originally from Castle Rock.

Since finding her way into the spotlight, the “I Feel Pretty” actress has become known for her unique sense of style, sporting on-trend footwear such as Stella McCartney platform brogues, Balenciaga dad shoes and Gucci Princetown slippers. Additionally, the A-lister’s wardrobe includes classic pointed-toe pumps from top labels such as Jimmy Choo, Manolo Blahnik and Christian Louboutin.

In addition to being known for her personal style, Culpo has collaborated with multiple fashion brands over the years, including Express, PrettyLittleThing and Marled by Reunited. The influencer has also parlayed her stardom into deals with Schwarzkopf, Bacardi and Stella Artois, among others.

