Olivia Culpo Transforms Into Full Glam Wearing a Plunging Crop Top, Gray Leggings & Fluffy Boots

Olivia Culpo can go from no glam to full hair and makeup in seconds flat — at least on social media, that is.

In a video posted to TikTok by her makeup artist, Liz Castellanos, the “I Feel Pretty” star transformed from a white robe into a low-cut top teamed with gray leggings and the fluffiest black boots. Culpo started the video with straight hair and no makeup but quickly transformed into a half-up, half-down ‘do with cascading waves. The long-sleeve ruffle top came from Zimmermann and is available to snag now from Theoutnet.com, where it’s been reduced in price from $530 to $291, a 45% decrease.

Culpo also shared a snap showing off her glam via her own Instagram account. The Rhode Island native posed for a pic alongside her brand-new puppy, Oliver Sprinkles, who she shares with boyfriend Christian McCaffrey. “Oliver’s first press day!” she captioned the image.

The model’s big press day came after she revealed her appearance on the cover of the annual Sports Illustrated swimsuit edition. Taking to Instagram, Culpo shared an image of herself clad in the Zimmermann top and gray leggings as she posed alongside a vision board she made four years ago, prior to landing a spot in SI.

“I was debating sharing this but figured if this huge milestone can mean something to someone else out there then it’s an even greater blessing for me. To anyone who sees this, never stop visualizing and striving for what you want. Don’t lose hope and remain focused and persistent,” she wrote in an emotional caption. “Four years ago when I was pasting these images onto a poster board it was me sitting on the floor with my glue stick and scissors shooting for the stars and it felt completely unattainable. I just hope this can show anyone out there that their goals, big or small, really can come true and that you deserve it.”

Into Culpo’s head-to-toe look? Shop the styles below — including a more accessibly priced take on the star’s top — to emulate her vibe.

To Buy: Lock and Love Wrap Crop Top, $16.

To Buy: Fever Tie Waist Leggings, $58.

To Buy: Ugg Classic Mini II, $150.

Flip through the gallery for a look at some of Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments.

