Olivia Culpo Goes Casual in Biker Shorts & Cozy Slip-On Ugg Ankle Boots

Olivia Culpo is staying casual and cozy in the house.

On Monday, Culpo shared a photo of herself sporting a pair of Ugg ankle boots. The chestnut colored slip-on shoes are perfect for days at home as they feature a plush footbed made of wool and lyocell.

The shoes are also designed with sheepskin linings and are water-repellent. Zappos offers the selection in chestnut, gray and animal print for $140.

Culpo paired the boots with a green top and black biker shorts — a go-to quarantine look amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — as she posed with her dog Oliver, who just had a bath.

“I spy with my little eye… a naked mole rat (not me, Oliver!!” Culpo captioned the post. “Thank you guys to much for the well wishes, I am feeling SO much better,” she added in reference a surgery she recently underwent for endometriosis.

Last month, Culpo sported a different popular boot trend while out for dinner in West Hollywood, Calif.

On Nov. 10, the former Miss Universe wore an acid-wash blue denim dress that was belted at the waist and featured princess sleeves and buttons down the center.

She wore the number with a pair of buzzy brown crocodile-embossed leather knee-high boots. The shoes featured a pointed toe and a slight slouch design just around Culpo’s ankles.

Olivia Culpo at Craig’s in West Hollywood. CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA The actress is certainly a fan of the shoe style as she sported a pair of slouchy thigh-high boots in October.

While modeling a long-sleeve white minidress, that is currently on sale for $50, from her INC International Concepts x Culpos line, which she launched with her sisters Sophia and Aurora Culpo, Olivia also showed off a pair of black knee-high slouchy leather boots atop a wedge cone heel.

Start wearing Uggs around the house like Olivia Culpo with these picks below.

To Buy: Ugg Women’s Classic Short II Boot, $170

To Buy: Ugg Women’s Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boots, starts at $140

To Buy: Ugg Mini Bailey Zipper Boot, $160