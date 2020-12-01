×
Re-route my subscription: Click here

Olivia Culpo Goes Casual in Biker Shorts & Cozy Slip-On Ugg Ankle Boots

By Robyn Merrett
Robyn Merrett

Robyn Merrett

More Stories By Robyn

View All
olivia-culpo-style-white
Olivia Culpo’s Best Street Style Moments
Olivia Culpo’s Best Street Style Moments
Olivia Culpo’s Best Street Style Moments
Olivia Culpo’s Best Street Style Moments
View Gallery 53 Images

Olivia Culpo is staying casual and cozy in the house.

On Monday, Culpo shared a photo of herself sporting a pair of Ugg ankle boots. The chestnut colored slip-on shoes are perfect for days at home as they feature a plush footbed made of wool and lyocell.

The shoes are also designed with sheepskin linings and are water-repellent. Zappos offers the selection in chestnut, gray and animal print for $140.

Culpo paired the boots with a green top and black biker shorts — a go-to quarantine look amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic — as she posed with her dog Oliver, who just had a bath.

“I spy with my little eye… a naked mole rat (not me, Oliver!!” Culpo captioned the post. “Thank you guys to much for the well wishes, I am feeling SO much better,” she added in reference a surgery she recently underwent for endometriosis.

Last month, Culpo sported a different popular boot trend while out for dinner in West Hollywood, Calif.

Watch on FN

Related

J-Lo Wears Her Coziest Look to Date in Tie-Dye Sweats, Teddy Coat & Uggs

Ugg & Telfar's Shearling 'Bushwick Birkin' May Just Break the Internet

Score 50% off Shoes at Nordstrom's Cyber Monday Sale

On Nov. 10, the former Miss Universe wore an acid-wash blue denim dress that was belted at the waist and featured princess sleeves and buttons down the center.

She wore the number with a pair of buzzy brown crocodile-embossed leather knee-high boots. The shoes featured a pointed toe and a slight slouch design just around Culpo’s ankles.

Olivia Culpo at Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner with friends and family on October, 10 2020. 10 Nov 2020 Pictured: Olivia Culpo at Craig's in West Hollywood for dinner with friends and family on October, 10 2020. Photo credit: twoeyephotos/MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA714343_003.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Olivia Culpo at Craig’s in West Hollywood.
CREDIT: twoeyephotos/MEGA
The actress is certainly a fan of the shoe style as she sported a pair of slouchy thigh-high boots in October.

While modeling a long-sleeve white minidress, that is currently on sale for $50, from her INC International Concepts x Culpos line, which she launched with her sisters Sophia and Aurora Culpo, Olivia also showed off a pair of black knee-high slouchy leather boots atop a wedge cone heel.

Start wearing Uggs around the house like Olivia Culpo with these picks below.

Ugg Classic Short II Boot
CREDIT: Courtesy of Ugg

To Buy: Ugg Women’s Classic Short II Boot, $170

Ugg Classic Mini II Boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Ugg Women’s Classic Mini II Genuine Shearling Lined Boots, starts at $140

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Ugg Mini Bailey Zipper Boot, $160

Michael Atmore; Iris Apfel; Ron Fromm, Sponsored By FFCF

QVC Presents FFANY Shoes on Sale: The Sale Will Go On

In a year full of challenges, the footwear community has made sure that Shoes on Sale will thrive in 2020.
Learn More

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad