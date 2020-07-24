Olivia Culpo Flies in the Coziest Bralette & Pants Set With Striped Sandals

Olivia Culpo finally got her hands on a copy of her Sports Illustrated Swimwear cover.

The former Miss Universe caught a red-eye flight to see her cover in person; she stars on this year’s front page alongside fellow models Jasmine Sanders and Kate Bock. For her in-flight ensemble, Culpo stayed cozy in an off-white, three-piece set from Naked Cashmere that included a $225 cardigan, a $125 V-neck bralette and $245 soft pants.

On her feet, the influencer decided on dual-tone sandals from Tods.

The designer sandals feature a balance of white and brown leather panels, coming together in a dual-strap design with an asymmetric connecting finish. Set with a mini stacked heel, the pair originally retailed for $575 but they are currently on sale for $345 at Tods.com.

Tods Multicolor sandals. CREDIT: Courtesy of Tods

In addition to the news of her swimsuit cover, Culpo recently announced that her new face mask brand, More Than a Mask, is officially partnering with Express. Culpo explained in the caption that all of the proceeds from the masks will go toward Feeding America, with one mask equaling out to 100 meals for those in need. The masks come in a mix of patterns and prints, retailing for $20 at Express.com.

Beyond her endless pageant titles, you may recognize Culpo from her appearances in “I Feel Pretty” and “Model Squad.” She also has starred as the face of ad campaigns for Rampage Denim, Express and Madison James, as well as served as an ambassador for the likes of DSW, Color Ultime, GHD and more.

