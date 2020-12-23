Olivia Culpo Elevates Her Reflective Leggings & Edgy Top With Breathable Bottega Veneta Sneakers

On the heels of the long holiday weekend this Tuesday, Olivia Culpo proves that thoughtful accessories transform any cozy outfit into an effortlessly put-together day uniform.

While in Charlotte, N.C., the former Miss Universe wore the Sami Miro Vintage V-Cut Zip Up Hoodie in the white colorway. With a trendy padded shoulder and raw-hemmed silhouette, this thoughtfully-designed sweatshirt retails for $325 and is available for purchase on fwrd.com. She teamed the structural hoodie with the Years of Ours Shine Sport Legging in the black colorway. These reflective pants feature a high-waisted silhouette with an eye-catching coated finish. They retail for $99 and are available for purchase on fwrd.com.

Here’s a closer look at the Bottega Veneta Speedster sneakers. CREDIT: Farfetch

Watch on FN

The social media personality polished the carefully-constructed basics with a Bottega Veneta sneaker and handbag combination. She chose the Bottega Veneta Speedster sneakers in the white and black colorway. Crafted from 100% leather, these shoes feature a white background hue with black paneling, mesh detail throughout, and are finished off with chunky rubber soles and logo details on the laces. They retail for $790 and are available for purchase on farfetch.com.

Culpo completed the sporty ensemble with the luxury label’s $3,250 Slip Tote in the black colorway. This accessory is crafted in the brand’s signature Intrecciato leather with a flat silhouette and features its iconic woven pattern design throughout, equipped with a top handle closure. While the black version appears to be sold out online, the brown colorway is still available for purchase on matchesfashion.com.

The influencer’s love for Bottega Veneta footwear has been well-documented. In Nov. 2020, she teamed the designer’s signature Stretch sandal with a white button-down shirt from Khaite. Other celebrity fans of the shoe label include Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley. Some of the American media personality’s other go-to shoes come from luxury brands including Saint Laurent, Louis Vuitton, Balenciaga, and Gianvito Rossi.

Refine your sporty sneaker collection with these similar styles available below.

To Buy: Nike Air Max 270 Sneakers, $150.

To Buy: Koio Avalanche Sneakers, $298.

To Buy: Veja V-10 Sneakers, $150.

Click through this gallery to see how Olivia Culpo and more stylish celebrities wear their favorite Bottega Veneta shoes.