Olivia Culpo Looks Quarantine Chic in Bottega Veneta Mules

This summer, Olivia Culpo has turned her effortlessly chic wardrobe into the best at-home quarantine style. From her socks-and-heels Fendi combo to her mom jeans, the former Miss Universe has mastered her stay-at-home look while keeping elements of her traditional designer-wear.

Culpo’s latest outfit only further proves this trend as she took to Instagram yesterday in a green crewneck sweatshirt and cropped leather pants. Her sweatshirt, which is from Lulusimon Studio for $39, proudly proclaimed “Stay at Home Dog Mom” in black lettering. On her feet, Culpo wore a pair of black leather Bottega Veneta sandals.

The BV Lido Sandals are woven leather mules with a square toe that retail for $1,270. Featuring a 3.5-inch heel, the sandals are made from nappa leather and have a woven insole.

Culpo accented her outfit with a classic black vintage Chanel purse and silver jewelry including a trendy silver anklet.

Earlier this week, Culpo dared to wear white after Labor Day, dressing in a classic white T-shirt and white jeans paired with a white crossbody bag from Louis Vuitton. She completed her white ensemble with another pair of Bottega Veneta shoes, this time opting for the Stretch sandal which features straps that create a V-shaped thong-toe.

Beyond her endless pageant titles, you may recognize Culpo from her appearances in “I Feel Pretty” and “Model Squad.” She also has starred as the face of ad campaigns for Rampage Denim, Express and Madison James, as well as served as an ambassador for the likes of DSW, Color Ultime, GHD and more. Her go-to brands for footwear include Brian Atwood, Jimmy Choo and Stella McCartney, along with Gucci and Manolo Blahnik.

