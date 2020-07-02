Olivia Culpo Accessorizes Her Crop Top and Tie-Dye Sweats Look With a Body Chain & Pointy Flats

Olivia Culpo upgraded the sweats and T-shirt looked with put-together accessories on Instagram yesterday.

The 28-year-old influencer posted a roundup of all of her ensembles for the week, each of which came teamed with a face mask from her Express x More Than a Mask line. In the first image, Culpo sported a gray crop top with a pink tie-dye sweatsuit from Jonathan Simkhai. Culpo wore her sweatshirt tied around her waist. She accessorized the look with jewelry from Jacquie Aiche, including layered necklaces and a body chain.

For footwear, the 2012 Miss Universe opted for Nicholas Kirkwood’s backless Beya loafers — which offer a high-fashion twist on the slipper. The shoes feature a leather upper with a pointed toe, gold-tone hardware, a leather sole and a rubber heel cap. On Matchesfashion.com, the Beya is available to shop now for $495.

Culpo opted for the Linen face covering from More Than a Mask, available on Express.com for $20. For every mask purchased through Aug. 29, Express will donate $10 to Feeding America, the country’s largest hunger-relief organization, up to a total of $250,000. In her Instagram caption, Culpo shared that nearly 1 million meals have been donated through the initiative so far.

In her post, the “I Feel Pretty” star showed that her masks really do go with a wide range of ensembles. She styled the coverings with everything from double denim to a sports bra and biker shorts set. In terms of footwear, the model reached for square-toe sandals from Bottega Veneta and Paris Texas big-toe mules, among others.

In addition to teaming up with Express, Culpo has previously collaborated on fashion collections with PrettyLittleThing and Marled by Reunited. Further, the beauty pageant alum has parlayed her fame into numerous endorsement deals, posting paid social posts with the likes of Schwarzkopf, Tiffany & Co. and Stella Artois.

When it comes to her personal style, Culpo can often be spotted in trend-forward styles from brands such as Fendi, Balenciaga and Stella McCartney. In addition, the “Paradise City” actress has opted for classic pointed-toe pumps from labels including Brian Atwood, Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo.

Flip through the gallery to see Olivia Culpo’s best street style looks.