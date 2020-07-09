Olivia Culpo Layers a Bright White Bikini With a Sheer Shirt & Skirt Plus Thong Sandals

Olivia Culpo is bringing the heat for the last day of her tropical vacation.
The former Miss Universe went all out for her final day at the beach, opting for an all-white ensemble matched to ultra-chunky jewelry. Her outfit started out with a $95 white bikini top and matching $95 high-leg bikini bottoms, courtesy of We Wore What.
Culpo then layered in a sheer $165 tie-front shirt with a coordinating $175 ruffled skirt, both from model Devon Windsor’s swimwear line. The look also incorporated gold-chain Paco Rabanne accessories (including a $590 necklace) and a celeb-favorited $2,699 white Bottega Veneta clutch bag.
On her feet, the model continued her beach-ready combination with her choice of classic thong flip-flops. The tan sandals featured narrow straps and a slim footbed, showing off Culpo’s bright white pedicure.
Thong-toe footwear has returned to the celebrity scene as one of spring and summer’s biggest trends. Whether on classic flip-flops or high-heeled sandals, the minimalistic silhouette falls in line with a ’90s-inspired revitalization of fashion, also seen in shoes with square toes and pops of neon color.
Back in June, Culpo displayed a Bottega Veneta take on the thong-toe look, posing in a pair of $890 strappy sandals.
Culpo recently announced that her new face mask brand, More Than a Mask, is officially partnering with Express. Culpo explained in the caption that all of the proceeds from the masks will go toward Feeding America, with one mask equaling out to 100 meals for those in need. The masks come in a mix of patterns and prints, retailing for $20 at Express.com.
Guys! I am so so excited to announce that @express is officially partnering with @morethanamask. It’s been so rewarding launching this project and I want to say thank you so so much to everyone who has supported this from the beginning and been patient with the little hiccups along the way. This was a huge challenge for me that has taught me so much but most importantly gave back to an incredible cause because of all your support. With MTAM, all of the profits go to @feedingamerica and one mask sold equals 100 meals for those who are most vulnerable. This started as a passion project but will hopefully continue to evolve and grow so we can show more love and support for people who need it most. Having Express as a partner in this next phase is SO exciting because we are able to sell a lot more masks and provide so many more meals. My goal is 2 million!! I think we can do it and the styles are reallyyyy cute. Click the link in my bio to shop. I love you all so much! If it weren’t for you, projects like this could never exist and I appreciate each and every one of you so much❤️❤️❤️
Beyond her endless pageant titles, you may recognize Culpo from her appearances in “I Feel Pretty” and “Model Squad.” She also starred as the face of ad campaigns for Rampage Denim, Express and Madison James, as well as served as an ambassador for the likes of DSW, Color Ultime, GHD and more.
