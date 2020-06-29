Olivia Culpo Brightens Up Her Workout in Bold Bike Shorts With Gum-Sole Sneakers & an Alo Sports Bra

Olivia Culpo brought bold color to her workout yesterday as she and sister Sophia did a virtual session with trainer Peter Mollo.

The 2012 Miss Universe opted for a pair of orangish red biker shorts, with she paired with a logoed sports bra from Alo Yoga. (Although the exact style similar style sported by Culpo is no longer available, a similar bra costs $64 from Aloyoga.com.)

Olivia Culpo in an Alo sports bra with reddish orange bike shorts and white sneakers. CREDIT: Courtesy of Olivia Culpo/Instagram Stories

For footwear, the Rhode Island native selected white sneakers with a lace-up front and what appeared to be a leather upper. The shoes had a subtle pop of color courtesy of a gum sole.

After posting a video of her workout, Culpo took to Instagram in another casual look, choosing a floor-length tie-dye robe from Ralph and Russo. “This robe is the most extra thing I’ve put my hands on but I’m here for it!” she captioned her post. The “I Feel Pretty” actress went barefoot in the robe, showing off a white-hot pedicure.

Related Olivia Culpo and Her Sisters Are Triplets in Cozy White Bra Tops & Matching Slides Olivia Culpo Wears the Highest Skinny Jeans & Sleek Boots in a Monochromatic Moment Olivia Culpo Teams Her Go-To Stella McCartney Platforms With an Orange Romper That Gives Back

Culpo, who is believed to be 5-foot-7, often adds additional height with soaring heels. The “Paradise City” star has stepped out in pointed-toe pumps from labels such as Jimmy Choo, Brian Atwood and Manolo Blahnik. She has also frequently opted for more trend-forward silhouettes — for instance, square-toe thong sandals from Bottega Veneta.

Over the years, Culpo has parlayed her fame into numerous paid deals, posting sponsored content to Instagram with brands such as Tiffany & Co., Stella Artois and Schwarzkopf, to name a few. What’s more, the influencer has also landed numerous fashion collaborations, working with the likes of Marled by Reunited, PrettyLittleThing and, most recently, Express. Currently, Culpo has a line of face masks, called More Than a Mask, out with Express. For each covering sold, Express will give $10 to the United States’ largest hunger relief organization, Feeding America — up to a total of a $250,000 contribution.

Click through the gallery for a look back at Olivia Culpo’s best street style moments.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.