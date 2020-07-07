Olivia Culpo’s Turquoise Anklet Pops Against Her Glittery Bathing Suit During Tropical Vacay

Olivia Culpo offered up an elevated take on swimwear for her latest Instagram shoot.

In an image posted on Monday from a tropical vacation with pals and NFL star boyfriend Christian McCaffrey, the 2012 Miss Universe posed aboard a boat in a glittery bathing suit from friend Devon Windsor’s line. The gold suit included the off-the-shoulder Skyler bikini top ($99 on the brand’s site) as well as the $75 Mila bottoms. Culpo also opted for a matching headscarf, which costs $36.

The unconventional bathing suit style was plenty interesting on its own, but Culpo took it to the next level with her jewelry. The “I Feel Pretty” star sported a Jacquie Aiche turquoise beaded anklet, as well as a delicate ankle chain. The anklet matched Culpo’s necklace, and she also selected a body chain and a finger bracelet to give the summer-ready look a fashion-forward twist.

Anklets appear to be a new go-to accessory of the influencer’s, as she also selected one in another post from her trip. Posing in another photo on Monday, Culpo sported an ankle-skimming black dress from the Zeynep Arçay spring ’20 collection. The sold-out style is backless, with a sheer lace skirt and a high neck. It was previously available to shop on Modaoperandi.com for $2,650. To pull together the look, Culpo selected a chain necklace from Bottega Veneta, along with a similar-looking bracelet from Paco Rabanne and a beaded anklet.

Watch on FN

When it comes to her typical shoe style, Culpo can often be spotted in trend-forward pairs from brands such as Fendi, Balenciaga and Stella McCartney. For a more classic look, the “Paradise City” actress has opted for pointed-toe, stiletto-heeled pumps from top labels like Brian Atwood, Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo.

In addition to being known for her street style and swoon-worthy Instagram shoots, Culpo has also parlayed her stardom into multiple deals. The “Model Squad” alum has landed paid endorsement deals with the likes of Schwarzkopf, Tiffany & Co. and Stella Artois. What’s more, she has collaborated with fashion labels such as PrettyLittleThing, Marled by Reunited and, most recently, Express.

Click through the gallery for a look at Olivia Culpo’s best street style statements.