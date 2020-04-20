Olivia Culpo Works Up a Sweat in Sold-Out Sports Bra & Leggings Set With Sleek Sneakers

Olivia Culpo may be in quarantine, but she’s still making time for the gym.

The 2012 Miss Universe revealed on Instagram yesterday that she will hold workout classes over the weekend alongside trainer Peter Mollo. To announce the upcoming training sessions, Culpo shared a video of herself working out in a coordinated sports bra and leggings set. The Alo Yoga set comes in a fun teal colorway with a liquid finish; both pieces are sold out on Carbon38.com.

For footwear, the Rhode Island native selected a pair of low-cut white sneakers with a lace-up front. The shoes appeared to feature Nike Air Max cushioning.

Culpo and Mollo’s Instagram Live workout sessions will be held on Friday, Saturday and Sunday beginning at 12 p.m. ET. Those who wish to participate will need a light set of weights. Workout bands are optional.

While Culpo selected gym shoes for her workout, the influencer can often be found in high heels for on-duty appearances. The “I Feel Pretty” actress has been seen at red carpets and other events in footwear from the likes of Jimmy Choo, Stuart Weitzman and Giuseppe Zanotti.

To emulate Culpo’s sleek sneaker look, consider shopping one of the options below, all priced at $130 or less.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Amazon

To Buy: Asics Gel-Contend 5 SL, $34 to $130.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

To Buy: Nike Air Max Thea, $77 (was $95).

CREDIT: Courtesy of On

To Buy: On Cloud, $130.

Click through the gallery to see Olivia Culpo’s best street style outfits.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Want more?

Olivia Culpo’s $1,325 Sweatsuit Puts a High-End Twist on Cozy Dressing

Olivia Culpo Looks Ready for Spring in Pastel Sport Bra and Leggings Set With Sporty Sneakers