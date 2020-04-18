North West Stands On Her Mom’s Car in Yeezy Slides at Kourtney’s ‘Quarantine Birthday’

Kourtney Kardashian turned 41 today, and her friends and family are celebrating by giving her a quarantine birthday parade.

As seen on Kendall Jenner’s Instagram story, the Kardashian sisters joined the group of guests who showed up to Kourtney’s house to surprise her with a social distancing party from their cars. North West even danced on top of Kim Kardashian’s Range Rover with a sign and balloons for her aunt’s big day.

While Kim videotaped from the driver’s seat, North showed off her casual quarantine style at the celebration, wearing a t-shirt, leggings and a zip-up hoodie. The 6-year-old finished off her look with easy slip-on slides from her dad Kanye West’s Yeezy collection; the bone colorway is available in kid’s sizing at YeezySupply.com for $45.

ELES SÃO SURREAIS CARA KKKK! 📱| "Um aniversário de quarentena ❤❤❤ @kourtneykardash" – Kendall Jenner via Instagram Stories. pic.twitter.com/zV7FrZP3Q4 — Acesso Jenners Brasil (@acessojenners) April 18, 2020

CREDIT: Courtesy of Brand

Also spotted in Kendall Jenner’s video of their outdoor party was Tristan Thompson, who manned the front seat while Khloe Kardashian sat atop their black SUV in an all-black ensemble with a bunny-eared face mask.

Throughout their own quarantine, all members of the Kardashian and Jenner families have been spending their time distanced from one another yet still coming together to do some good in the face of the current pandemic. Khloe’s line, Good American, produced $5 facemasks made from leftover denim in addition to donating a portion of its proceeds from their Fit For Success jumpsuits to Baby2Baby.

Kim also gave back to Baby2Baby by giving 20% of proceeds from the restock of the Skims “Cotton” collection to the organization’s COVID-19 Emergency Response Program; through her Skims brand, Kim also donated $1 million to families affected by COVID-19, particularly aimed at supporting mothers and children.

The youngest of the five sisters, Kylie Jenner, did her part to combat the tangential effects of the virus by giving $1 million to help purchase proper protective supplies for medical professionals. Along with mother Kris Jenner, the 22-year-old then partnered with cosmetics company Coty to produce hand sanitizer to donate to Southern California hospitals.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.