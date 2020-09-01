North West Channels Her Parents in a Skims Fuzzy Set & Her Dad’s Wildest Yeezy Shoes

North West is already adopting both of her famous parents’ bold style.

The 7-year-old took a trip to mom Kim Kardashian’s closet last night, peeking through her endless racks of designer labels and standout designs. As she shopped her way down the rows of dresses, North kept comfy in a matching set from Kim’s Skims shapewear line. Made with soft knit fabric, the Cozy tank top retails for $52 while the Cozy pant sells for $88 at Skims.com.

The tween then topped off the look with a Chanel quilted backpack — similar designs are available for $4,700 — and unique shoes.

North West shops in her mom Kim Kardashian’s closet, Aug. 31. CREDIT: Courtesy of Kim Kardashian/Instagram

Coming from dad Kanye West’s line of shoes, her Yeezy Foam Runner in the “Ararat” colorway debuted with a $75 retail price tag during a surprise drop in June. With comparisons to Crocs’ classic clogs, the unique silhouette became a highly anticipated shoe thanks to its never-before-seen accents and striking divergence from typical sneaker creations. Made from a harvested algae foam, the aerodynamic shoes now resell anywhere from $328 to $545 on StockX with prices starting at $372 and ranging up to $750 from GOAT.

Yeezy Foam Runner “Ararat.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Yeezy Supply

Adidas Yeezy is one of the Kardashian-West kids’ favorite labels for footwear. They own a mix of sneakers in mini versions from their dad’s lineup of must-have shoes, mixed in with North West’s affliction for a bold footwear moment. Already at such a young age, she is following in her family’s stylish footsteps as seen through a series of bold cowboy boots, fuzzy neon sandals and standout accessories.

Just last week, the famous daughter joined her sister Chicago West, 2, for a tender photoshoot in personality-filled outfits; Chicago modeled a blue t-shirt and cream overalls while North opted for a black tank top and another shade of the kids-sized version of her mom’s Skims Cozy Knit pants.

For footwear, North continued her love for western-style silhouettes in a neon pink and brown leather pair as Chicago modeled a pair of sandals from her dad Kanye West’s Yeezy line. The toddler’s Yeezy Slides are in the “Bone” colorway with the infant silhouette including the style’s distinctive shark-tooth sole.

