Sign up for our newsletter today!

North West Goes Monochrome in Neon Orange Including Just-Released Yeezys

By Ella Chochrek
Ella Chochrek

Ella Chochrek

More Stories By Ella

View All
North West
Adidas Yeezy Boost 750
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350
Adidas Yeezy Boost 350
View Gallery 46 Images

North West is already following in her parents’ fashionable footsteps.

The 6-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West showed off her trend-forward style yesterday in Paris. North went with a monochromatic look, sporting a head-to-toe neon orange hue including a fluffy coat and what appeared to be a button-up jumpsuit.

north west, adidas yeezy boost MNVN sneakers, Kim Kardashian West and North WestKim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mar 2020
North West (L) with mom Kim Kardashian in Paris on March 1.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
north west, shoe detail, paris, adidas yeezy boost MNVM
A closer look at North West’s Yeezy MNVM sneakers.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

For footwear, North, the oldest of four children, went with shoes from her dad’s popular collaboration with Adidas. She selected the Adidas Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN in the “Orange” colorway, which hit stores in Paris and Los Angeles only on Feb. 28. The kicks have a nylon upper with “700” branding and reflective accents; they boast a full-length Boost midsole and a rubber outsole.

Adidas Yeezy MNVM orange

Buy: Yeezy Boost 700 MNVN 'Orange' $200 and up
Buy it

Over the past few months, bold oranges have been trending, with stars including Rihanna, Kate Bosworth and Janelle Monae giving the colorway a go. Perhaps due to the look-at-me nature of social media, neons in general have been having a moment lately, with other popular options including hot pink and canary yellow.

north west, orange jacket, furry coat, orange pants, adidas boost yeezy 700 mnvn sneakers, Kim Kardashian West and North WestKim Kardashian and Kourtney Kardashian out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mar 2020
North West rides a carousel in Paris in head-to-toe orange, March 1.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

While North went with a neon orange look for evening, she was clad in black earlier in the day, choosing a leather-like blazer and baggy pants. The outfit came complete with sleek Western boots.

North West, all black outfit, blazer, leather pants, western boots, celebrity style, leaving a Sunday serviceKardashians and Kanye West out and about, Paris Fashion Week, France - 01 Mar 2020
North West wears all-black in Paris on March 1.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

The 6-year-old is expected to attend her father’s Yeezy Season 8 show in Paris today, alongside her mom as well as aunt Kourtney Kardashian and cousin Penelope Disick.

Want more?

North West Styles Herself in Embellished Fishnets & Fluffy Sandals

Kanye West Wears the Unreleased Yeezy 451 in Paris — and It’s His Waviest, Most Avant-Garde Sneaker Yet

Watch on FN

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad