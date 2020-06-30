Re-route my subscription: Click here

North West Is the Ultimate Horse Girl in Western Boots and Neon Cow-Print for Wyoming Birthday Party

By Nikara Johns
North West gave off major horse girl vibes while celebrating her seventh birthday earlier this month. Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West’s daughter went full-on country for her party in Wyoming, which included Western boots and cowboy hats.

North’s 7th Birthday Wyoming Style 🤠

Kim shared photos from the intimate bash, which included guests such as sister Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter, Penelope Disick.

Both Kourtney and Kim went along with the country theme. Kim wore a jumpsuit from Yeezy Gap’s designer director, Mowalola Ogunlesi, which featured wide legs and cut-out accents on the sides. The KKW Beauty businesswoman (who may be an official billionare now) teamed the jumpsuit with brown pointed-toe boots set on a slim stiletto heel and a cerulean blue leather jacket. Meanwhile, Kourtney went with an all-white leather mini-dress look complete with matching thigh-high boots.

As for the kids, North was spotted in Ugg boots and a neon green cow-print dress as she rode a horse with mom. Kim changed her outfit for the activity, wearing a pair of Yeezy sneakers, leather pants and printed long-sleeve.

Kim’s youngest daughter, Chicago, could be seen in a little red dress paired with mini round-toe cowboy boots detailed with pull-tabs and Western stitching.

Kim and Kanye’s boys, Saint and Psalm, wore blue denim outfits, with Psalm sporting a denim jumpsuit and white belt and mini Yeezys. Meanwhile, dad Kanye chose a shiny black suit paired with a neon green shirt and clunky brown boots for the occasion.

The day’s activities weren’t complete without more horseback-riding, go-carting, ATVing and cake-cutting. Kim posted on social media, “Meet North’s [Friesian] horse. We have 14 gorgeous [Friesians] on the ranch.” This breed can cost up to $50,000.

North officially turned 7 on June 16 and is the eldest of the Skims founder and Kanye’s four children. Ahead of the Wyoming ranch party, Kardashian shared a series of photos featuring the birthday girl wearing various cool-girl shoe styles, including lime green flat slide sandals with feather embellishments.

